Trump Winery Eligible for Virus Remedies

Virginia’s Virginia vineyard by President Donald Trump said he signed law last month despite the provisions of a bill that the Democratic Party intended to prevent him and his family from personally gaining 2.2. May be eligible for federal relief under trillion dollars coronavirus stimulus.

The fine print of legislation passed by Congress in an attempt to prevent the free fall of the economy includes vineyards as producers and producers of “specialty crops”, as well as grape growers and producers used to make wine. There is a word that it becomes a target of assistance to the elderly.

There is no indication that any of Mr. Trump’s companies, now run by his sons, will apply for help, and a company representative said there was no plan to do so on Friday.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

The White House refused to comment, but the President refused last month to deny the possibility.

“Let’s see what happens because we need to save some of these great companies,” he said, especially when asked at a press conference if his company would give up such assistance. Said on March 22.

Mr. Trump’s private business interests, unlike other presidents, have been under scrutiny from the moment he decides not to sell or trust his holdings when he becomes president . Most recently, he proposed holding a G-7 summit at his Doral Resort in Florida-it was subsequently canceled for outbreaks, but only to abandon efforts after intense criticism .

Federal employees, officers, and officials are prohibited by law and regulation, which are designed to prevent personal gain from their positions. However, many of these restrictions, including provisions aimed at limiting conflicts of interest, do not apply to the President.

What’s Inside the Senate Massive Coronavirus Relief Bill?

After Mr. Trump refused to say if his company sought help, Democrats negotiated to add restrictions to the stimulus bill before passing Congress, and the president and his family would personally benefit Hindered that.

However, these guardrails only apply to large $ 500 billion tranches secured by law.

This restriction does not apply to the $ 9.5 billion individual funding available to growers of “special crops” that include grapes according to USDA guidelines.

“There certainly are ways in which Trump wineries could benefit,” said Jordan Lewiowitz, a spokesman for Washington, DC’s government watchdog group “Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility.”

Which Trump dominates the winery?

The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic, including golf courses, hotels and resorts, the core players in Trump’s organization.

Trump Winery, located on the outskirts of Charlottesville, Virginia, has limited tasting rooms and offers only food and wine pickup and delivery. The hotel on site was closed until May 19, according to a notice posted on the winery’s website.

Trump winery dominance is not entirely clear. The president repeatedly stated that he owned it. And his 2019 financial information shows that he has earned income from winery hotels and rent from vineyards. The disclosure also states that the Trump-controlled company owns Trump Vineyard Estate LLC.

Impact of proposed tariffs on European wines

However, according to a statement on the winery’s website, Trump Winery is a registered trademark of a company managed by Mr. Trump’s son, Eric, “ owned, managed, or affiliated with Donald J. Trump or his affiliates. Not. “

He is not the only investor in wine grapes in Washington. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s family has vineyards in California. However, parliamentary members are barred from directly participating in federal government contracts under federal law and parliamentary ethical rules.

A spokesperson for Pelosi said that the speaker’s family would not seek funding, even if they were eligible for help.

Trump hotels may also be eligible for assistance

Trump Winery is not the only business that can make exciting money. Individual Trump organization hotels with less than 500 workers may be eligible for small business loans to keep employees on salary. And tax changes made under the law may also benefit him and other property developers.

In a letter to the White House sent Thursday, Rhode Island Democrat Senator Sheldon White House and Texas Democrat Lloyd Dogjet jointly recorded a record detailing all internal deliberations related to some tax provisions. Requested.

Before Mr. Trump became president, he showed his willingness to pursue such kinds of business remedies.

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2016 that his two New Jersey golf courses had previously received agricultural tax credits by growing hay and using grass-eating goats to maintain the site.

Trump received almost $ 17 million in hurricane damage at a private Mar-a-Lago club in 2005, despite little evidence of massive damage in a 2005 AP survey. Was.

. [TagsToTranslate] Trump family business