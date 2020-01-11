Trump wishes North Korea’s Kim a happy birthday, but the nuclear talks are still on hold

Loading...

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly wished North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a happy birthday via South Korean mediators, the first known exchange between the two since their meeting in the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.

South Korean security director Chung Eui-yong said Friday that Seoul sent Kim a message from Trump and wished him a happy birthday, which was believed to be Thursday.

When he returned from a visit to Washington on Friday, Chung said Trump asked during a meeting at the White House this week that South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivered the message to Kim.

Chung did not disclose details of the embassy, ​​but said Seoul sent her to Pyongyang on Thursday using “appropriate means”.

It is unclear whether the latest message will improve the prospect of the North’s return to deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States. Some experts believe that the price of returning to the deadlocked talks has increased exponentially.

“Perhaps the door has been left open – if only a crack – because Trump has been forgiving in his public comments so far,” said Duyeon Kim, senior adviser on Northeast Asia and nuclear policy at the International Crisis Group.

Kim is believed to have a birthday on January 8, though his secret regime has never confirmed the date. The U.S. government names Kim’s year of birth in 1984, making him 36 years old this year.

In a keynote speech last week, Kim expressed deep disappointment at the deadlocked nuclear talks with the Trump administration and vowed to strengthen his nuclear arsenal to deter “gangster-style” US sanctions and pressure.

He also said that his country was no longer bound by the self-imposed nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile test moratorium, and warned of a “new strategic weapon” that he would soon reveal to the world.

Despite the standstill in the talks, Trump and Kim both said they have a good personal relationship. Trump boasted of the “beautiful” letters he received from Kim.

International Crisis Group Kim said the North Korean leader’s speech had left some room for diplomacy – but on condition that “the US restrict its hostile policies,” the code for Washington included all combined military exercises, sanctions, and criticism of human rights violations ,

This condition, combined with the moratorium and warning of a new weapon, “would make North Korea’s nuclear weapons even more expensive if Pyongyang decided to give it up one day. The price of resuming negotiations could also have risen, ”she wrote Thursday in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

