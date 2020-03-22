Trump Would not Rule Out Accepting Bailout Money for His Business

At Saturday’s coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump was questioned about no matter if his own firms in the hospitality industry could received govt help in any bailout deal that gets passed. The president did not rule out the probability.

“Do you be expecting your family providers to search for aid, if it is suitable,” questioned a reporter in the course of the Covid-19 presser.

“I really don’t know. I just do not know what the federal government assistance would be for what I have,” claimed Trump. “I have motels. Everyone knew I had inns when I acquired elected. They knew I was a effective individual when I bought elected, so it’s just one of these issues.”

“I guess I get paid $450,000 a 12 months, I give it up. I place it back again into the nation, I usually–I have to, by the way you have to designate wherever you want it, so I oftentimes give it to opioid, you know, study and things,” Trump claimed, as the reporter jumped in to say he was referring to the companies and not to Trump individually.

“But as significantly as the accommodations and every thing, I suggest I have to do what every person else is performing,” Trump stated.

“I would possibly choose to close things up. I consider it is a fantastic matter nationwide, you really don’t want people getting collectively, and accommodations and golf equipment and every thing you get collectively. We want to beat this deal,” Trump added. “So I have lots of of them. Lodges, golf equipment, items like that where by people get together. I would believe it would be a superior practice to shut them up.”

Look at the clip over, by using CNN.

Have a tip we need to know? [email protected]