Trump’s 60-day immigration suspension will affect those seeking green cards – world news

President Donald Trump says he expects to sign an executive order Wednesday to suspend immigration – which mostly affects the Green Cards – for the next 60 days, to ensure Americans affected by record layoffs caused by coronavirus outbreaks get their first shot at all available jobs.

Exemptions will be cases of humanitarian ground and short-term work, which could include, although it did not specify, H-1B visas, more than 70% of which were intended for Indians employed by US universities or by Indian companies and US subsidiaries of Indian companies.

The president said he would review the economic conditions at the end of the 60-day period to determine whether he wanted to extend the suspension or lift it.

Nearly 22 million Americans have applied for unemployment assistance in the last four weeks, and many more layoffs fear as the economy is on the brink of the worst slowdown in U.S. history, a situation many economists have likened to the 1929 Great Depression.

As the Hindustan Times reported earlier on Trump’s tweet about an upcoming executive order, more than one million new immigrants are admitted to the United States each year. India sent the most in 2017 with 126,000 people, according to a Pew study. It was followed by Mexico (124,000), China (121,000) and Cuba (41,000). Overall, the Mexican people make up the largest group of U.S. citizens born in 2018 at 25%, followed by India and China, at 6% each, according to the same report

.