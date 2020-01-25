Trump’s accusation team said he “did nothing wrong” because Trump distracts with AOC rage

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s deportation defense started on Saturday. Pat Cipollone, White House counsel, argued that the president “did absolutely nothing wrong” after three days of democrats presenting their case about why he should be sentenced and put out of office.

In a strategic move, Trump’s defense team used only two hours out of 24 they get to present their defense, and saves what they have in substance to say about former vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter for next week, when the trial resumed on Monday with probably a larger TV audience.

Trump previously complained on Twitter that Saturday was a “Death Valley” viewer, so 23 minutes before the start, the president tried to gather people to look in a tweet and say, “Our case against lyin ‘, cheatin’, liddle ‘Adam” Shifty ”Schiff, Cryin ‘Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, stupid as a rock AOC, and the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 am on @FoxNews, @OANN or Fake News, @CNN or Fake News MSDNC! ”

Maybe Trump meant MSNBC. The window that opens tweet to Trump’s way of thinking about how he wants his defense against accusations to run is remarkable. Regardless of your opinion about the pronounced freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, Trump’s accusation has nothing to do with her.

More takeaways:

Cippolone also said that Democrats “want to destroy the results of the last election,” using what Republicans have claimed to pick up Trump’s accusation of abuse of power and obstruction from Congress. With the November elections so close, they claim, just let voters decide.

While that may sound reasonable, bear in mind that the allegations underlie Trump’s allegation that he was wrongly attempting to manipulate his 2020 re-election by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden, a predecessor of the Democratic presidential nomination for 2020.

Trump’s legal team complained that the senators had not heard a testimony from the whistleblower whose tip led to the deposition of Trump or chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., The most important deposition manager.

Trump lawyer Patrick Philbin said: “We would like to talk directly to the whistleblower.”

Schiff presented the bulk of the case against Trump. What Trump’s lawyers mean is that they have never had to investigate Schiff during the earlier proceedings of the judiciary to try to find out the whistleblower’s identity and to reinforce their claims that Schiff somehow acted improperly.

Schiff has said – and repeated on Saturday after the trial – that he does not know the whistleblower’s identity, and while he was once open to calling the whistleblower to testify, later events led him to conclude that exposure threatened him or her would bring life.

Then there is the denial by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Trump put pressure on him to announce an investigation into Biden and his son, who were on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, an abundantly well-paid position for which the best qualification Hunter’s seems to have been his last name.

Republicans – and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow on Saturday – have used this as an important selling point that there was no consideration.

Schiff and the Democratic House managers – the prosecutors – claim that Zelensky is so dependent on US military assistance that he would not, of course, oppose Trump, who is partially in trouble because he refused military assistance approved by Congress.

Democrats claim to be mind readers, Sekulow said. “They know what President Zelensky thinks better than what President Zelensky does.”

What do you think? As litigation lawyers say to jury members all the time: “Don’t leave common sense at your doorstep.”

* Wounded Iraqi war veterinarian Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Who spoke to reporters after the session, stood up for Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, assistant to the National Security Council whose security may now be compromised because he testified before the House Information committee.

Duckworth said, “Some colleagues attacked him because he did what he thought was right. That is not acceptable, that is non-American. “