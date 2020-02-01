Trump’s acquittal is now likely Wednesday; The Senate has no witnesses

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate narrowly rejected Democrats’ request to summon witnesses for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump late Friday to ensure Trump’s acquittal in only a third trial, the deposition of a president in history threatened the United States. But the senators have postponed the final vote on his fate until next Wednesday.

The delay showed the weight of a historic vote that affected the senators, even though the president had everything behind him in an election year and ahead of his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening.

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the phone to discuss the schedule during a tense night at the Capitol as rushing negotiations continued on and off the Senate. The trial was suspended for about an hour. Anonymity was given to someone who was not authorized to discuss the call to describe it.

The president wanted to be acquitted at the Capitol for his speech, but that will not happen. Instead, the process continues on Monday to discuss the final arguments. The Senators must speak on Monday and Tuesday. The final vote is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, the day after Trump’s speech.

Trump’s acquittal is far from certain in the Senate, where his GOP allies hold the majority, and there is nowhere near the two-thirds required for conviction and deportation.

Nor will he be exposed to any potentially harmful testimony from open Senate witnesses.

Despite the Democrats’ particular focus on hearing new testimony, the Republican majority has surpassed these demands and will make it the first impeachment process without witnesses. Even recent revelations by former national security advisor John Bolton on Friday have not influenced the GOP senators. They said they had heard enough.

That means the final result for Trump will be an “only on behalf” acquittal, said MP Val Demings, D-Fla., A House attorney general, during the closing debate.

Trump was indicted by the House of Representatives last month for abuse of power and Congress disability when he tried to pressurize Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden. He used military aid as a lever when the ally fought against Russia. He is accused of then blocking the congressional probe of his actions.

The senators rejected the Democrats’ efforts to allow new witnesses 51-49 to vote like a party. Republicans Susan Collins from Maine and Mitt Romney from Utah voted with the Democrats, but that wasn’t enough.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called this decision “a tragedy on a grand scale”. The chants of protest echoed against the walls of the Capitol.

But the Republicans said Trump’s acquittal was justified and inevitable.

“The sooner the better for the country,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump confidant. “Let’s turn the page.”

The next steps come at the heart of the presidential campaign in front of a divided nation. Democratic caucus voting begins in Iowa on Monday, and Trump delivers his speech on the state of the Union the next evening. Four democratic candidates scrubbed in the Senate Chamber and did not advertise.

The Democrats were desperate for a testimony from Bolton, whose upcoming book Trump directly connects the charges. But Bolton is not being summoned, and none of this seemed to affect the expected outcome of the trial. The Democrats forced a series of new procedural votes late Friday to call, among others, acting Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, but all were rejected.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton wrote that during a meeting of the Oval Office in early May, the president asked him to step up his efforts to investigate Ukraine’s Democrats, a person who read the passage and told The Associated Press. The person who was not authorized to disclose the content of the book spoke only on condition of anonymity.

At the meeting, Bolton said the president asked him to call new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and persuade him to meet Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who plans to go to Ukraine to help Ukrainians investigate the president’s political rivals to persuade. Bolton writes that he never called Zelenskiy after the meeting, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and White House attorney Pat Cipollone.

The unveiling adds more details to the allegations of when and how Trump first tried to influence Ukraine to support investigations into his rivals, which are central to the abuse of power in the first impeachment process.

The story was first reported on Friday by the New York Times.

Trump issued a quick rejection.

“I never told John Bolton to arrange a meeting with President Zelenskiy for Rudy Giuliani, one of America’s greatest corruption fighters and by far the greatest mayor in NYC history,” said Trump. “This meeting never happened.”

Major Republican senators said that even if Trump had committed the House of Representatives’ offenses, they were not punishable and the partisan trial must be ended.

“I didn’t need any further evidence because I thought it had been proven that the president did what he was accused of,” retired GOP senator Lamar Alexander from Tennessee told reporters at the Capitol on Friday. “But that has not become a criminal offense.”

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska said she too would refuse to testify in the atmosphere of the charged partisans because she “concluded that the Senate would not have a fair trial”. She said, “Congress failed.”

Trump’s allies were looking forward to a conclusion, yet suggested a time shift to extend the process to the next week. They recognized the importance of the moment for senators who want to deliver final speeches.

To complete the process, Trump’s lawyers argued that the house had heard of 17 witnesses and submitted his 28,578-page report to the Senate. They warned against extending it further. The House of Representatives has accused Trump of less than three months of formal proceedings, largely on the basis of party politics. It was the fastest and most partisan impeachment procedure against the US presidency.

Some senators pointed out the importance of the moment.

“How’s your place in history supposed to be?” Asked one of the property managers, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., A former Army Ranger.

To hear more witnesses, it would have taken four Republicans to break the majority of 53 seats and ask for more testimony along with all Democrats. But this effort was too short.

Supreme Judge John Roberts, in the rare role presiding over impeachment, could break a tie, but that seemed unlikely. When asked late Friday, he told the senators that this was “inappropriate.”

Murkowski noted when announcing her decision that she did not want to drag the Supreme Judge into the partisan dispute.

As demonstrators sang in front of the Capitol, some visitors watched from the Senate galleries.

Bolton’s upcoming book claims he personally heard that Trump said he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until he agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies saying that.

The White House has prevented its officials from testifying and has contested that Bolton’s manuscript contains “significant amounts of classified information”. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was released – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contain no classified information.

___

The authors Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Daly, Laurie Kellman, Deb Riechmann and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.