Trump’s allies reaped rewards during his dismissal rant

The Fox News strikes, the pressors and the tweet-storms of these republicans who insisted, at close range, that the president did nothing worthy of dismissal and that the condemnation was paid Thursday whereas they gathered their cries of a victorious and sufficient Donald Trump.

Speaking from the East Room of the White House, Trump made an extremely long and casual speech, dotted with compliments for the “warriors” who never left his side during the “bogus, rotten” dismissal process.

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow: For leaders of his defense against impeachment team, Trump shared how they assured him that “you have nothing to fear. The facts are on your side ”, before launching an attack on the president of the committee Intel House Adam Schiff (D-CA), that the president described as“ failed scriptwriter ”.

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC): The honorable senator was commended for being the “first to call” and for saying “sir, I have read the transcript. You haven’t done anything wrong. “

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-KY): Trump spent his section on the majority leader capturing his enigmatic nature, as the president said he was generally “good at reading people” but that McConnell was “hard to read”.

Meaning. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and John Barrasso (R-WY): “When I need to know about health insurance and pre-existing conditions and individual mandates, I call Bill or I call Barrasso,” said Trump. “These two guys know more than anyone.”

Senator Mike Braun (R-IN): Braun has perhaps the greatest compliment that Trump can give. “He’s a bit like me,” said Trump. “We have two. Guy very successful in business and he said: I am going to run for the Senate from Indiana. And he ran, and I saw him on television destroying his opponent in a debate. I said, “This guy could win” and I got behind him. “

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA): Trump expressed gratitude for the senator’s obscure tones that made former FBI director James Comey choke. “He has that scary voice,” said Trump.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO): Trump spent most of his Hawley section mocking former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO), who lost in 2018.

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT): Likewise, Trump congratulated the Utah senior senator by smearing the junior. “A man who is brilliant and who has been deceived to some extent comes from a large state, Utah, where my poll numbers went through the roof, and one of the senator’s poll numbers, not this one fell big, “said Trump.

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA): Trump noted with approval that she was “downright nasty and nasty about the injustice to the president,” using the perspective of a third person to reference himself, as he often does.

House majority, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA): Trump has promised that McCarthy “will be Speaker of the House” because of the political toll the removal process will take.

Representatives Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) and Jim Banks (R-IN): The two legislators made brief nods of the “excellent work” type.

representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ): Trump has spent most of his Biggs comments praising Arizona instead, where they “erect walls and block illegal immigrants from entering,” he said. “There’s a guy, he’s tough.”

Representative Doug Collins (R-GA): Trump loves his “incredible friend” so much that he expressed his belief that Loeffler “will end up loving him very much.” As he runs against her for his seat in the Senate, this particular friendship seems unlikely. Trump has given few indications of the two that he will eventually take aside, saying obliquely that “something is going to happen that is going to be very good, I don’t know. I haven’t figured it out yet. “

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL): Trump briefly captured Congressman Schrödinger. “Sometimes controversial but in fact not controversial, it is rock solid,” said the president.

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH): Trump focused on Jordan’s physique rather than his aggressive defensive style. “When I first met Jim Jordan, I said,” Huh. He never wears a jacket. What the hell is happening? He is obviously very proud of his body, ” he said. “There is something going on there,” he added, before talking about Jordan’s former wrestling prowess.

Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ): Trump has described an unorthodox method of choosing the Republican to support in his race. “I like Lesko’s name,” he said. “That’s why I chose it.”

Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC): Trump said he had not forgotten when Meadows initially supported a different horse in 2016, and therefore another member of the Meadows family had his greatest appreciation. “I actually like his wife better to be honest,” half-joked Trump.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R): Trump relayed the effect of his approval on DeSantis’ run. “You put it on and it felt like a nuclear bomb had exploded,” he recalls.

Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA): “It goes down into dungeons and basements,” said cryptic Trump. “He will find any document,” he added, describing Johnson’s ability to find overwhelming evidence about his opponents and evidence to support Trump.

Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA): The president continued with his basement theme. “I didn’t even know him,” he said. “I just learned that there was this congressman who continued to enter a basement, on files.”

Representative Scott Perry (R-PA): Trump was succinct. “Good job there; I just saw your numbers. “

Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX): With Ratcliffe, Trump has once again hung on to appearances. “If we do a remake of” Perry Mason “, a man I get, there is no one in Hollywood like that. John Ratcliffe,” he said to the applause.

Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA): Scalise’s physical appearance was less to Trump’s liking, although he made the bizarre statement that after Congressman “ set a blood loss record ”, Scalise now “ looks better ” because he was not “ so handsome ” before he was shot. Trump also recalled that Scalise’s wife was inconsolable in the hospital, although “most wives don’t care.”

Elise Stefanik (R-NY): One of the new Trump team recruits, who led parts of the House recall investigation, had his time in the sun. “I was campaigning for and helping her and I thought she looked good, looked good,” said Trump. “But I didn’t know when she opened that mouth, you were killing them, Elise.”

Representative Michael Turner (R-OH): “Another type of Perry Mason,” according to Trump.

Representatives Brad Wenstrop (R-OH) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY): The two members of Congress got “big, big” and “how good are you, respectively”.

Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX): Trump’s compliments for the ubiquitous supporter can cost a staff member a job. “Whoever made this list, I have to get rid of it, because if I hadn’t announced Louie, it could have been the end of the presidency,” joked Trump.

President of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp: In his finale, more than an hour after his debut, Trump thanked Schlapp for being the one who recognized his talent as a speechwriter and convinced him to run for president in the first place.