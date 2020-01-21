Trump’s behavior that Alice in Wonderland evokes on steroids

“I wouldn’t believe Donald Trump,” the criminal hotelier Leona Helmsley in Manhattan once said, “if his tongue was notarial.” This insight occurred to me again last week when the president denied knowing Lev Parnas, the hired person by the president’s personal lawyer to execute the president’s personal instructions on behalf of the president, because a dozen photos and videos from Parnas right next to the president were released to everyone.

Indeed, the time of Trump has not only yielded an inexhaustible amount of behavior that Alice in Wonderland evokes on steroids, but a stream of it that is recently approaching tsunami levels. One particular laughter was emphasized on Friday by an organization called the Republicans for the Rule of Law, led by prominent conservative Bill Kristol, who take on the (we say) daunting challenge to turn on the light for that vast majority of Republicans whose attitude about it The president’s spree of throwing away democratic institutions can be summarized in three words: “I don’t care.”

The group circulated tape from Ken Starr, who had once attempted to accuse Bill Clinton, now the newest addition to the Trump defense team and in 1998 told Congress that Clinton’s removal was supported by what Starr claimed was his obstruction of the investigation was allegation. . President Clinton’s refusal to pass evidence to Congress, alleged Starr, constituted an “abuse of presidential authority” because Clinton had allegedly invoked legal privileges to block off evidence to “hide relevant information.” According to Starr: “The privileges were legally unfounded in these circumstances. (They) have delayed and hindered the investigation. “

Coming from someone who is about to seriously declare that Trump has not committed an unassailable crime, this would be a joke if it wasn’t that funny. This president not only claimed utterly frivolous privileges to block congress requests for evidence; he issued general orders that his administration ignore all requests for evidence about his use of his office to extort a foreign government by withholding tax money to make a fake announcement of an “investigation” for his personal gain extracting. Starr, who once called Trump a “madman,” seems so determined to get a final flicker of floodlights back at the end of his career that he is willing to strengthen his legacy as someone who, let’s say it like that, doesn’t some will win prizes for being particularly principled.

But he’s not the only one. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Susan Collins were among the unfortunate souls who had collected their bewildering hypocritical proclamations from the Clinton deposition for public consumption. Graham, who acts more like the polar boy of Donald Trump than an American senator, has rejected any suggestion that witnesses to Trump’s activity should be allowed to tell the truth about that activity to the Senate, who is constitutionally responsible for the decision whether Trump should be removed. This is what then-Congressman Graham, one of the Republican House Managers who called for the removal of Clinton, said at the time of the Clinton accusation procedure: “The whole point we are trying to make is that in every trial that has ever been in the Senate regarding deposition, witnesses were called. “Without” meaningful witnesses, “Graham argued,” you’re actually changing deposition. “As for Collins, her oh-so-haunting statement in 1998 that she intended to” go down every time ” go ‘away’ to hear from witnesses so that she can determine ‘the truth’, has made her powerfully pathetic while she is running in this way and that to prevent people with direct knowledge of Trump’s behavior under oath have to tell.

In the ‘say’ America that was founded by this president and enthusiastically embraced by his supporters, the greater and braver the hypocrisy, the better and more energetic. There was a time when hypocrisy was so blatant to resemble fraud, looked bad, and one that should be avoided if possible. Those days are apparently over.

Jeff Robbins is a Boston-based lawyer and former United States delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.