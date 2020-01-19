Trump’s best day comes on the eve of his impeachment process

“The business of the American people is business,” said President Calvin Coolidge in the 1920s. A century later, if his successor had heeded this creed and followed the trade and construction affairs he was elected for, Wednesday could have been one of the best days of the best weeks of Donald Trump’s life and career. But then he wouldn’t be Donald J. Trump tweeting, grumbling, reviling, and blocking his way into the Hall of Shame at the White House.

So it only took four hours for the 45th President to sign a so-called “milestone” trade agreement with the one-party government of the People’s Republic of China – and his new NAFTA agreement with Canada and Mexico should be approved by the US Senate on Thursday – as one Solemn troop of partisans carried the formal, damned articles of Trump’s impeachment on the Capitol and in the gloves of the senators who will sit on the jury over The Donald’s alleged high crimes.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court will arrive at the Senate Chamber on Thursday to monitor the President’s trial impartially. Next Tuesday, after a pause for Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday, the President’s prosecutors will begin to explain their case. The process can take a month or more, so the president’s speech on the state of affairs is at the center of the deliberations.

Dealmaker, hardball player, nationalist, narcissist – whatever Donald Trump is – and he can be all these things and many more within a few minutes – everyone was in sight on this amazingly bad / good January day.

At lunchtime in the White House east room, Trump was drunk on his transpacific trade generalship, demanding, and perhaps earning, recognition for “clearing up the injustice of the past and creating a future of economic justice and security for American workers, peasants, and families,” the Chinese should actually obey the strictness of the pact. He ignored his prepared statements and went into everything for more than an hour, from the charge of the Democrats to his approval of a fireworks show over Mount Rushmore on July 4th, because as everyone knows, stone cannot catch fire.

“You are the best president ever,” Trump recalled that Lou Dobbs, the Fox Business Mahatma, said it one of the last days when the stock market broke its previous ceiling.

“Does that include Washington and Lincoln?” Trump said he was pressing the telemoderator hungry.

Yes, he really wanted to be informed, better than the Roosevelts and Jefferson and Reagan, and better than Silent Cal Coolidge.

“And he said yes!” Donald Trump crowed.

During Trump’s incomprehensible and endless riff, dozens of Chinese officials and journalists gasped, who may never have been in the presence of the never-quiet president.

“It just doesn’t get bigger, not just in terms of a deal, but also to keep these two giants in harmony,” Trump enthused about the China deal. He promised to start work on the second phase of the pact immediately and lift the punitive tariffs he had imposed on Chinese goods. Or maybe he would wait until after the November election. Or not.

“Nobody has done anything like this with the Chinese before,” trade ambassador Robert Lighthizer enthused a small group of reporters at the beginning of the day, noting that millennia of Chinese island life and the suspicion of foreigners’ motives were not completely obscured by a new generation of reformers.

“For people who don’t want to get on with the United States, this is a bitter pill to swallow,” said Lighthizer.

It was also not a very tasty medicine for Trump’s enemies on Capitol Hill. (These are the same people who will be delighted to have released a new title for The Donald in the coming days when the United States Mexican Canada Agreement is signed in the United States and parliamentary approval is pending in Ottawa .)

“We have a lot of words on paper,” ridiculed Senator Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat. “This is just a repackaging of what China has been promising for decades.”

“Given that China is closing these deals and then ignoring them,” sniffed Senator Chuck Schumer, New York Democrat, “the real answer to real business with China is a new president.”

As of Thursday, the Senate will have the power and authority to get Mike Pence, the pious and obedient Veep, to do just that.

“This is the World Series and the Super Bowl of Commerce in a week,” said Senator Rob Portman, Ohio Republican.

“When someone is charged, they are always charged,” said Nancy Pelosi when she signed the physical articles, a slice of the story in a padded blue folio. “Once someone is charged, it cannot be deleted.”

In anticipation of its constitutional extermination or rescue, Donald was in a high spirits on Wednesday. At a lunch after the China Agreement was signed, he signaled to a New York billionaire named Nelson Peltz.

“How about my life?” Asked Trump, looking for more praise for one of his worst days.

“Incredible,” said Nelson Peltz.

