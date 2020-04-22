Trump’s campaign blocks immigrants during the Coronavirus

The announcement comes at a time when President Donald Trump’s policies are in effect – financially surprising to many of his staff. On Monday night, Trump posted a Twitter message suspending most immigrants to the United States because of the COVID-19 scandal to “protect jobs.”

Many senior executives had already arrived home that night when Trump made the announcement. On Tuesday, White House attorneys were still writing and executing the executions, and decisions are still being made about how the blanket will come in, or whether it will be segregated with other agricultural workers. when, or for medical personnel or close relatives of the United States.

Not everyone, however, was arrested. While much of the world is focused on the epidemic of coronavirus, Trump’s chief adviser Stephen Miller has been in the spotlight because of the level, and U.S. hip-hop and the U.S. Department of Immigration’s Cuccinelli have introduced political commitment to Trump. Legal immigration is a recent step in a campaign launched by Trump since March to address immigration and border security in the wake of the epidemic. Trump’s key role in immigration has been instrumental in consolidating supporters in 2016, and Trump’s campaign seeks to re-use that power to enter the Nov. 3 election.

Border officials used the epidemic to remove more than 10,000 people who turned themselves in at the border port, without having been searched for asylum. By the end of March, the Department of Transportation had stopped issuing almost all visas and canceled appointment interviews. Refugees experienced a decline of almost zero. The border fence was rebuilt; recently, a $ 569 million contract was awarded not by a company built by a GOP donor for an additional 17 miles of border wall. Even the use of coronavirus-assisted chocolate has been designed to exclude many visitors.

Jen smyers, director of policy and advocacy for the immigration program said. at the Church of the World, one of the oldest groups with a view to becoming refugees in the country.

Even for supporters of Trump who are accustomed to learning about his policy decisions via his Twitter account, the offer Monday night seemed incomplete. “As a result of the attack from the Allies, and the need to protect the activities of our great American citizens, I will sign an Executive Order to stop immigration to the United States!” Trump wrote on his Twitter account at 10PM. When asked during a news conference on Tuesday, Trump said his immigration order could be different for seasonal agricultural workers, among other types of workers.

It may have been an unexpected moment, but the idea of ​​shutting out new cards and a work permit “has been a while,” said a White House official. Trump has been campaigning for a bold policy to appear during the crisis. “He’s trying to show up in everything,” the official said.

Already, the 2020 Trump campaign has once again portrayed itself as a strong attempt to slow the spread of the disease and protect jobs for American workers as unemployment rises. A statement by the Director of Communications for the Trump campaign said: “When the epidemic is weakening our economy, introducing more competition for jobs will further destabilize unemployment and hurt black people, especially Black and Latino communities. “Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, said the statement. “Preventing the re-entry of people could be a virus that is an added security for the country,” Murtaugh said.

As of March 21, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has used the public health emergency to bring more than 10,000 people from border checkpoints without being assessed for asylum, according to officials. CBP. The new outsourcing permit, also known as “expiration”, comes from public health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

The CARES Act that Trump signed into law last month stopped paying certain U.S. citizens who combine taxes with a woman who does not have a Social Security number, unless a spouse has one. was a member of the U.S. Army last year. The Internal Revenue Service provides a Tax Identification Number to Employees who do not have Social Security numbers, even if the person is not in the country illegally, and those employees are subject to tax. . Either way, the law requires that $ 1,200 be paid to Americans who have a Social Security Number and receive about $ 75,000 in adjusted income, and $ 500 for each child.

On March 20, the Department of Foreign Affairs stopped offering regular visa services, canceled appointments of visitors and summarized embassy operations to assist foreigners overseas. US embassies abroad consider the possibility of an emergency visa for regular agricultural workers, aviation and flight crews and medical personnel traveling to provide feedback. to the plague.

Residents, as well as the tens of thousands who have been assessed and approved for entry into the United States, have already been accepted after the Trump administration placed 18,000 people on the number of refugee applications it would approve. in the budget. the year ended September 30, less than 20% of the historical average. On April 16, Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma and Democrat Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont all asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Chad Wolf to extend visa protection for displaced refugees. already approved for residency in the United States and Special Immigrants. Visas, which are accepted to include people employed by the US government in Afghanistan.

Although as other parts of the federal government cut jobs as the virus spread, the CBP and the Army Corps of Engineers went ahead with the Trump administration’s plan to complete 450 miles of border crossing by the end of the year. CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters on April 9.

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed, a senior Democrat on the United Nations Senate Committee, is concerned that in a hurry to award contracts, the Trump administration may favor political donors. Specifically, a $ 569 million contract awarded to Bozeman on April 13, a Montana-based construction company called BFBC LLC looks healthy. The president and other board members of Barnard Construction, the home of BFBC, are major contributors to the Republican party, according to Federal election figures.

“At a time when the Trump administration should raise enough money, including the Army Corps of Engineers, to help effectively tackle coronavirus and save lives, instead, the Trump administration is leading a half-billion dollars to a pact to build a fake wall. , “Reed said in a statement, adding:” This raises serious questions about the timing of this contract and how the contractor was awarded. “Reed said he sought a Senate investigation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics examined the contract.

Building the wall is the promise of Trump’s 2016 campaign, and as November approaches and the next economic crisis, Trump has turned his back on immigrants, a topic that has helped him vote for the first time.

