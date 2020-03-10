Trump’s campaign calls for Twitter to flag “manipulated” videos of Biden in Charlottesville

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign Monday challenged President’s branded videos posted by former President Joe Biden’s campaign as tampered with.

“If Twitter does not want to protect Joe Biden, we urge you to correct his apparent oversight and apply his standards alike,” read a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey from Trump’s Trump campaign Michael Michael. Glassner

The letter cited five separate Trump videos posted by Biden’s campaign that were “misleadingly edited” or “doctored” to mislead viewers:

• Two separate videos of President Trump breaking up a budget and giving viewers the false impression that the coronavirus was a “hoax.” This non-adherent Member of the International Fact Check Network was previously verified as false.

• Two separate videos were separated to give viewers the false impression that President Trump referred to white nationalists with torches as “very fine people.” In fact, 49 seconds after President Trump said those words, he said, “And I’m not talking about neo-Nazis and white nationalists, because they should be totally condemned.” As one CNN anchor put it, “it doesn’t say that neo-Nazis and white supremacists are very fine people (…)”

• A video from the 2016 campaign before Donald Trump was elected saying, “The American dream is dead (…)” The Biden campaign edited the clip to trim the second part of Trump’s sentence. What Trump said then in 2015 was this: “Unfortunately, the American dream is dead, but if I succeed in becoming elected President, I will become bigger and better and stronger than ever, and we will do America again.” “.

Trump’s campaign on Twitter blamed Twitter for creating a double standard in its new “manipulated” tag for campaign videos after the platform rolled out the “manipulated” tag in an embarrassing Biden video.

Sleepy Joe💤in St. Louis, Missouri, today:

“We can only choose @realDonaldTrump again.” # KAG2020LandslideVictory🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FT4q2MWfcD

– Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) March 8, 2020

“In order for the US election to be free and fair, it is important that the Biden campaign be maintained at the same level as it requires that it be applied to others,” the letter read.

While Biden’s viral video was clipped Sunday to remove the context of the former president’s statement, Trump’s campaign argued that it was “a 100% real, 100 percent authentic, 100 percent raw video of Joe”. Biden, “and said Twitter was trying to protect the former vice president.

“(It does not seem that many people employed by Big Tech corporations in Silicon Valley are attending the Biden campaign by instituting a special” Biden protection rule “that censures and silences the legitimate political discourse of the Biden campaign and his supporters, “dislike” letter read.