Trump’s Captain Crozier in the Navy war: I agree with “100 percent”

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he supported the Navy’s decision to fire “100 percent” Captain Brett Crozier, USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, saying that the captain made a mistake when he detained the ship to Vietnam by a port. visit

“I don’t know much, I can only tell you,” Trump began. “Here is one of the largest ships in the world: a nuclear aircraft carrier, an incredible ship with thousands and thousands of people, and you had about 120 who were infected.”

Trump added

Now, suppose the captain stopped in Vietnam, the people went down to Vietnam, maybe you wouldn’t in the midst of a pandemic or something like that. The story would say that it won’t necessarily stop and you’ll let the sailors down, number one.

But more importantly, he wrote a letter. The letter was a five-page letter from a captain, and the letter was everywhere. This is not appropriate, I do not think it is appropriate.

Trump said he did not fire Captain Brett Crozier. He said:

I didn’t make the decision. The Secretary of Defense was involved, a lot of people were involved, I thought what he did was terrible, he wrote a letter, I mean, this is not a literature class, this is a massive ship captain. that is nuclear. fed And I should not talk about this letter in a letter I could call, ask and suggest. But he stopped in Vietnam, and many people got off the boat, returned, and became infected. And I thought it was inappropriate to captain a ship … I agree 100 percent with his decision.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly on Thursday announced he was firing Crozier, after a note he wrote to his superiors leaked to his San Francisco Chronicle birth story.

The note warned that a coronavirus outbreak on the ship – which the Navy was already scouring for – threatened the lives of sailors because the sailors were not left quickly enough at Guam, where they were docked.

Crozier warned that the sailors’ lives were at stake. As he exited the boat early Friday morning, videos of the crew shouting and shouting, “Captain Crozier,” came out.

Modly said Crozier did not share his concerns with his direct superior – who was on the ship – or himself personally before sending the email through an unsecured, unclassified system, which ensured its leak.

Since the shooting of Crozier, the left and some of the right have been greeted as a hero who was punished for speaking in an attempt to save the sailors.

Modly has stated that Crozier was not fired for raising concerns, but for posting in a public way, which said families of sailors panicked and told opponents that the ship. she was vulnerable.

