Trump’s comment on lung disinfection gives urgent warning from doctor, manufacturer of Lysol

Coronaviruses do not last long on door handles and other nonporous surfaces when exposed to sunlight, high temperatures, and high humidity, according to US government research.

“The virus is dying at a much faster pace due to exposure to moisture and heat,” said Bill Bryan, Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, at a White House press conference.

President Donald Trump was previously interested in whether summer weather would end the virus outbreak. Higher spring temperatures in February suggest that cases may disappear by this month.

More than 870,000 people have been confirmed to be infected with the virus in the United States, and more than 49,000 have died. On Thursday, about 20,000 new cases were added.

Brian suggests that a new U.S. study provides practical tips to many Americans, including “raising the temperature and humidity of a potentially contaminated indoor space” to kill viruses on the surface. did. For example, at temperatures between 70 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit and 80% humidity in the summer sun, the study shows that the virus lasts 2 minutes on a porous surface. In a dry environment, Bryan said “additional care” may be needed.

“Very powerful light”

Trump was intrigued by the research after Brian’s presentation.

“Let’s say we hit our bodies with very strong UV light or very strong light,” Trump said following Bryan’s presentation. “I don’t think it’s checked, but you’re going to test it.”

Researchers could also bring “light in the body” “through the skin or in some other way” to Trump.

The World Health Organization warns against using UV lamps to sterilize any part of the body as it can cause skin irritation.

Brian also said the study showed that bleach can kill the virus in saliva and respiratory fluid in 5 minutes, and isopropyl alcohol can kill it even faster. Trump suggested more tests would be done.

“The disinfectant will knock it out immediately. 1 minute,” he said. “Is there a way to do that by injecting it inside?” He said, “almost cleaning.” It invades the lungs and has a huge impact on the lungs. “

Reckitt Benckiser Plc, the manufacturer of Lysol and Dettol, says that disinfectants should not be given to the human body “in circumstances” by injection, ingestion, or other routes.

The company advised on Friday morning after being asked, by recent speculation and social media activity, whether internal administration of antiseptics may be “suitable for investigation or use as a treatment for coronaviruses.” Issued.

Not a cure

Bleach is a toxic chemical, which can cause lung damage if inhaled.

“Inhaling chlorine bleach is absolutely the worst thing for the lungs,” said John Balmes, a pull monolithist and medical professor at the Zuckelberg San Francisco General Hospital at the University of California, San Francisco. “The airways and lungs are not designed to be exposed to even disinfectant aerosols.”

“Low bleach or isopropyl alcohol dilution is not safe,” Balmes said in a telephone interview. “It’s a completely silly concept.”

Surface disinfection is an important practice in infection control. Coronaviruses are packets of genetic information that are fragile outside the body and are essentially wrapped in packets of lipids. Hand-washing with soap is especially effective in cleaning it and stopping the infection.

The US Centers for Disease Control has warned Americans to take precautions to wash products urgently with detergents and disinfectants taken from store shelves and not yet found in many retail stores. According to the CDC, cleaner and disinfectant related poisoning increased significantly in March. In one example, a woman was sent to a hospital after soaking vegetables in a sink with bleach solution, vinegar, and hot water.

Weather problems

Some US states have begun plans to roll back social distance restrictions, so the key question is whether summer heat can affect the virus, and whether it is a matter of expertise inside or outside the government. Whether the fall will bring a new outbreak, as the house suggests.

Weather and UV radiation are often important factors in the transmission of infectious diseases. For example, influenza transmission is often associated with low temperatures and dry air. According to one study, in Northern Europe, low temperature and low UV index coincided with the influenza virus peak during the period 2010-2018.

“I know that respiratory viruses are very seasonal. Coronaviruses are respiratory viruses, and we had and expected them,” Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the university, said. However, not all coronaviruses show strong seasonal variation and it is unclear if this will happen.

Scientists continue to research new coronaviruses, where pathogens circulate in parts of the hot and humid world. Singapore is experiencing a surge of cases despite hot and humid weather. Also, in developed countries, many people spend a lot of time indoors in a controlled, cool and dry environment without direct sunlight.

Anthony Forch, a scientist at the National Institutes of Health of the White House Task Force, said in a television interview on April 9: “Don’t assume that we will be rescued by changing weather. We must assume that the virus will continue to function.”

Other coronavirus studies have suggested that certain types of UV radiation may act as a type of disinfectant. Sunlight contains three types of UV light, one of which, UVC, is often used to sterilize medical devices. In China and Italy, robots that use UVC lights to disinfect have been reported to be deployed in hospitals.

However, some studies suggest the opposite. For example, in one of the recent studies on cities in southern China, heat and UV radiation did not seem to affect the virus.

