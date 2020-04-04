Trump’s Complaint Over His Dress Code

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has retrospectively reviewed previous information on face wear and the prevention of coronavirus infection. Currently the CDC advises covering nose and mouth areas with a bandanna or home mask, especially in the hotspot area. Surgical masks or high-dose N95 are not recommended, as these are considered essential items that must be reserved for treatment before respondents.

This comes with the CDC announcing a “recent study” indicating that “a significant proportion of people with coronavirus have no symptoms (‘asymptomatic’) and that even the last individual illness (‘pre-symptomatic’) can be transmitted to others before symptoms are identified. “

But before someone goes to the colossal “no heart!” – as it sounds like we’ve known about this month – including the President Donald Trump to dogwhistle to its devoted that wearing a mask for reducing the spread of vicious disease is just something to sissies.

“This is voluntary,” Trump said during Friday’s news conference. “I didn’t think I would do it,” he added.

The manager added, “I was feeling good. I just didn’t want to ‘do it – I didn’t know how to sit in the Oval Office after that beautiful chair … well … I guess, wearing a face mask when I greet the president, prime minister, prime minister, prime minister, king… I don’t know, why, I don’t see it for myself. . ”

There are many doubts about this. First, there is the fact that Donald Trump is, in fact, the President of the United States, and, as such, even though it may bring down many people, there are still some who look to the office. that for leadership. Strange though it may be, some outlets may have a pre-symptom or asymptomatic infection of a coronavirus that is about to be masked following a new CDC policy, but then saw the Prez shrug it off and decided nah. The man is now spreading his virus throughout the Foodtown shopping cart.

Next: what king or queen is currently visiting the Oval Office? This is a worldwide trend. Nobody is looking at your desk right now.

Finally – mistake ??! Is he really forced? I guess that must be a lie? It has certainly been tricky.

However, considering that you are not following President Trump’s lead, and you want to do what you can to help others through, there are some simple tips to make your mask. for sale.

If you know how to sew, the New York Times has a high-quality, no-cost-or-step plan. A website called JapaneseCreations.com has some no-brainers that deal with fabric and hair extensions. I was fortunate enough to wed someone with mad home ec knowledge, so she counted the water bottle around the bandanna-mask to keep the area around the nose.

Or you can always head to Etsy for something a little more blinged-out.