Trump’s Coronavirus plan will reopen the country

Chairman Donald Trump and the Coronavirus White House Working Group is ready to hold the next daily coronavirus press briefing at 6 p.m. Ε.Τ. on Thursday, where the president will detail his plan to “reopen America.”

Important News Conference tonight, the White House at 6:00 p.m. (Eastern), to explain the Instructions for the OPENING OF AMERICA FROM HIM!

President Trump’s three-phase plan to reopen the country in the midst of a corona pandemic was unveiled on Thursday, with an anonymous source telling CBS News: “Life.”

You can read the full program here.

During a briefing on Wednesday, President Trump said that if the White House is not satisfied with the response of a state’s corona, they will take action.

“If we are not happy, we will take very strong action against the state or the governor. If we are not satisfied with the work that a governor is doing, we will let them know,” said President Trump. we can do it, including a closure, but we don’t want to do that. “

He added, “We have the right to do whatever we want, but we would not do that. We will have the right to close what they are doing if we want to do that, but we do not want to do that and I do not think there is any reason to do that, but we have the right to do so. “

The statement was criticized.

President Trump also responded to reports that he had delayed coronary stimulation tests so he could sign them.

“I don’t know much about it, but I understand that my name is there; I don’t know where they’re going, how they’re going. I understand that nothing is delayed and I am happy with that, “he said, adding,” I’m sure people will be very happy to get a big, thick, beautiful check and my name is on it. “

Watch live via the White House.

