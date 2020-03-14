Trump’s Coronavirus Travel Bans Successfully Keep Hundreds Outside The United States

President Trump’s travel bans on China and Iran have been effective in ensuring that recent Chinese, Iranian and foreign travelers to each of the two countries are not allowed inside the United States amid the pandemic. of the coronavirus.

On January 31, Trump announced a travel ban on Chinese nationals and foreign travelers who have visited China for the past 14 days. One month later, while China did not contain the coronavirus, Trump extended the ban on travel to Iran, where more than 500 have been killed by the Wuhan, China virus.

Travel bans were issued after consultation with leading medical experts in the country, who have stated that restricting international travel from severely affected regions is essential for containment in the United States.

Newly released federal data from Breitbart News reveals that between February 2 and March 12, about 237 Chinese nationals, Iranian nationals, and foreign travelers have successfully maintained entry into the United States through ports of entry. land thanks to travel bans.

The data does not include the number of recent Europeans and foreign travelers who would have been barred from entering the U.S., because this travel ban will take effect on Friday, March 13.

“We appreciate the President’s decisive actions in minimizing Americans’ health risks, helping to slow the spread of the virus and keep potential threats out of the country,” a Homeland Security (DHS) official told Breitbart. .

While the Trump administration has implemented travel bans and stopped most migrations from severely affected coronavirus countries, about 220 House Democrats have sought to remove the president from his authority to promote travel bans.

The “Prohibition Act” introduced by Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) would have prevented Trump from immediately implementing a travel ban in China after the coronavirus outbreak spread through his Wuhan origins.

Instead, the Non-Prohibition Act would have allowed travelers from Wuhan, Iran, Italy and all Europe to continue arriving in the United States while receiving congressional advice from the president.

Leading Democrats 2020 for President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have vowed not to implement travel bans if they are presidents, even in cases such as the rapid spread of coronavirus. Biden’s plan to combat “coronavirus” did not include a single ban on travel, including for Wuhan, where the virus originated, while Sanders explicitly said it would not close the nation’s borders with any country. if elected president.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.