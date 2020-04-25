Trump’s crash fails: polls indicate growing disapproval as voters tighten on response to US President pandemic

There are signs of the political rebound that U.S. President Donald Trump has received in polls before the coronavirus crisis, at least for now, has deflated.

Election polls in key states show that he’s allegedly dragging Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate in the November elections, and election company Gallup has experienced its biggest drop in popularity since taking office.

Trump posted a brief rise in public opinion in late March, getting some of his best poll numbers from the beginning of 2017, with an average of 46% approval and 50% disapproval on the FiveThirtyEight polling site, which keeps track of a series of surveys.

That pop survey took place this month, dropping to 43% and 52% respectively.

The poll aggregator RealClearPolitics.com shows a growing gap between Trump’s approval and disapproval in April in many of the polls it tracks, with a spread between two and 11 percentage points.

“You never told me about it”

In recent days, some polls have also suggested that Trump is out of sync with public opinion when it comes to reopening the economy. Multiple investigations suggest that the vast majority of Americans prefer a slow approach, but Trump has voiced his support for demonstrators in several states calling for an end to the arrests for COVID-19.

This week, Trump chastised journalists for not giving him the credit he says he deserves for facing the pandemic.

While the death toll has exceeded 50,000 in the United States, projections have been revised significantly downward in recent days.

Trump also expressed annoyance over the lack of media coverage on how the United States, after panicking about fans, now has a surplus of fans that it can start exporting.

“You never say it. You never say it,” Trump said at a press conference Wednesday.

“There is no story (about) what good work we have done with the fans.”

Trump at his daily White House press conference on April 16, during which he scolded the media for not adequately covering up his coronavirus success stories. (Leah Millis / Reuters)

Superior disapproval ratings

Any mention of the presidential poll deserves an important warning: the overwhelming consensus among American political observers is that the 2020 elections will be a close and hard-fought affair, as modern US presidential contests normally do.

In other words, it’s a game of thumbs.

Compared to most politicians, Trump’s approval numbers have apparently been set in concrete – they move a couple of points in one way, a couple of points in the other.

I have had excellent “evaluations” all my life, for me there is nothing unusual. The White House press conference ratings are “through the roof” (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Final, @New York Times) but I don’t care. I’m interested in going around with fake news to people!

– @ realDonaldTrump

But Trump has come close to reaching a distinction that has eluded him since the beginning of his presidency: for a brief moment last month, Trump almost had a level of approval higher than his disapproval votes, which was not verified by his first days in office at the beginning of 2017.

The Real Clear Politics website illustrates how Trump briefly had the majority of Americans supporting his pandemic management. (Real Clear Politics)

But now, it’s back to being what polling addicts call underwater.

RealClearPolitics.com believes that its disapproval score is on average five percentage points higher than its approval rating; FiveThirtyEight places the gap at 9%.

Governors are better

It’s not going better in the polls.

Trump is dragging his biden general election rival into 29 of the last 30 head-to-head polling matches, a delay that persisted even during his brief spike in popularity in March.

In addition, it is also getting lower votes for its crisis management: both poll aggregators now show more disapproval than approvals.

A number of other politicians, outside and within the United States, have gotten a greater political push, including the governor of the democratic state with whom Trump has fought.

Trump’s approval numbers dropped from the highs in March, where they were in February, which is even better than last fall. (Real Clear Politics)

Those state numbers matter most.

This is because winning the popular vote does not make you president. Just ask Hillary Clinton. What decided the elections were like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

There is more bad news here for Trump.

Last week’s Florida polls show him three or four points behind Biden.

His numbers are worse in Michigan. A handful of polls in the past week show Biden’s delay between six and nine points.

In Pennsylvania, numerous polls show him between five and eight points behind. One shows him tied up with Biden.

Wisconsin is a little better for Trump. But he was still late in a series of polls.

A couple of weeks have passed since the last poll from Arizona, but Trump has dropped 9% in some polls in a state that Republicans almost always carry.

The elderly favor the gradual reopening

In Michigan, where demonstrators protesting against the democratic government Gretchen Whitmer were applauded by Trump, a poll commissioned from Fox News last week showed the governor about 15 points more than Trump did.

The same poll showed Biden eight points ahead of the president.

Another important trend for Trump is his score among older voters. The elderly are an indispensable, solidly Republican constituency.

A large majority of Americans are now opposed to the reopening of the economy and a small majority are opposed to Trump’s handling of the crisis. Here a woman signs her vehicle during a protest Thursday in Washington, DC (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

That Michigan Fox poll also showed Biden leading Trump 18 points among self-described baby boomers. And it seems that the Michigan elders are not ready to reopen the economy as Trump protesters applauded.

Only a quarter of the self-described baby boomers in the Michigan survey said they preferred a faster reopening.

Noisy minority, meets the silent majority

A mere 12% of Americans think current blocking restrictions go too far, according to a new poll for the Associated Press.

But about 80% of Americans want to keep pandemic restrictions in place, says the poll, which is supported by multiple similar polls.

It is after days of widespread press coverage of the protests. Such a scene took place in Pennsylvania this week, where people honked a car in a rally outside the state legislature.

Thousands of people frustrated by the ongoing COVID-19 blockade protested in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. 02:02

Although a Pennsylvania Fox survey found that most residents preferred a slow approach to reopening the economy.

Trump’s message has wavered multiple times. Its official guidelines actually provide for a slow and multiphase reopening of the economy based on a number of criteria.

But then last week, he voiced support for protests against the blocs in Democrat-controlled swing states, tweeting “FREED MICHIGAN!” and “FREE MINNESOTA!”

Now he’s back to a cautious message.

This week, Trump questioned the logic of the Republican governor of Georgia to immediately open gyms, massage rooms, tattoo shops and beauty salons.

“I don’t strongly agree,” said Trump, stressing that the idea violates federal recommendations.

“I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbers … it’s too early. I think it’s too early.”

A number of Trump supporters say restrictions must ease, arguing that they penalize small businesses and harm the economy in rural areas where there are few cases.

“They are using our constitution as toilet paper in a crisis,” said a woman at the Pennsylvania rally, holding a flag and a booklet containing the constitution.

“We live on science and data, not on our constitution. It is wrong. We are not safe if we are not free.”

Protesters received some concessions this week: in Michigan, Whitmer extended residence orders to home until May 15, but also allowed some businesses and outdoor activities to resume.