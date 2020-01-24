Still obsessed with television ratings, President Donald Trump is furious that his lawyers in the Senate removal trial must defend him on Saturday, while America is less likely to get involved in the circus.

“After being treated incredibly unfairly in the House, then having to endure hour after hour lies, fraud and deceit from Shifty Schiff, Cryin ‘Chuck Schumer and their team, it looks like my lawyers will have to start on Saturday , which is called Death Valley on TV, “he complained via Twitter on Friday morning.

As a former reality TV tycoon, Trump knows that Saturday is considered the “graveyard crack” in the entertainment world.

He went on to say for the umpteenth time that he had “done nothing wrong” and that “Cryin ‘Chuck Schumer never had what it takes” to convince the Republicans to vote for witnesses at the trial.

And to anyone who might say that his reactions to the impeachment process have been volatile or disturbing, Trump has insisted that it is really the Democrats who are the “disturbers”.

More than anything else, the radical left, Do nothing of Democrats like AOC, Omar, Cryin ‘Chuck, Nervous Nancy and Shifty Schiff, are angry and “bothered” by the fact that Republicans have up to 191 judges Federal and two great new Supreme Court Judges. Don’t blame me, blame Obama!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020