Trump’s defense defenses, prosecutors dig in – Boston Herald

By LAURIE KELLMAN

WASHINGTON (AP) – Advocates for and against President Donald Trump did not provide any basis on Sunday during his Senate Deposition, addressing whether a crime is needed for his conviction and expulsion and whether witnesses will be summoned.

But even when the Trump defense team and the public prosecutor insisted on their talk shows on television, mystery still surrounded the basic rules for the sentence, only the third in American history, when it resumes Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Did not shed any light on what will be the same as – and different from – the precedent of President Bill Clinton’s 1999 trial.

All parties were agitated to go ahead with it, nothing more than the four Democratic senators applying for presidency and facing the prospect of being stranded in the Senate en route to Iowa’s kick-off caucus on February 3.

“The president deserves a fair trial. The American people deserve a fair trial. So let’s take that fair trial, “said Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, one of the seven prosecutors calling for the removal of Trump.

But what is fair is a stubborn confrontation as the fundamental question of whether Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to help him politically deserve a Senate condemnation and resignation. The stakes are enormous, with historical influence on the fate of Trump’s presidency, the 2020 presidential and congress elections and the future of possible presidential accusations.

Whatever happens in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Has said that Trump will be “deposed forever.”

Members of the Trump team said that if they win a justification for Trump, this “also means an acquittal forever,” said Trump lawyer Robert Ray on Sunday. “That is the task ahead of us.”

The House on December 18 usually voted along party lines to accuse or accuse Trump of abusing power and obstruction of Congress. He is the third president to be deposed in American history.

Trump denies both charges and the products of a “witch hunt” and a “hoax”, and has proclaimed himself a victim of Democrats who want to destroy his 2016 elections.

For all the tension about the structure and nature of the process, some clues about what is coming on Sunday.

The president’s lawyers registered the suggestion that House accusation is invalid unless the accused violated US law.

“Criminal behavior is required,” said Alan Dershowitz, author of a book on the case against Teach.

The argument refers to a speech by Benjamin Curtis from 1868, who, after serving as a Supreme Court, acted as the chief attorney for President Andrew Johnson during his trial against the deposition of the Senate.

In his speech to the Senate, Curtis argued that “high crimes and crimes” corresponded to a factual law on the books when the crime was committed.

“There can be no crime, there can be no crime, without a law, written or unwritten, explicit or implicit,” Curtis told the Senate. “There must be a law; otherwise there is no crime. My interpretation of it is that the language “high crimes and crimes” means “violations of the laws of the United States.” “

Johnson was eventually acquitted by the senate.

Republicans have long indicated the strategy, which in turn has been challenged by other scholars.

“Nonsense,” said Frank Bowman, a law professor at the University of Missouri and author of his own book on the history of deposition for the Trump era.

“It is comically bad. Dershowitz knows better or should be better,” said Bowman, who said he had Dershowitz as a professor of law at Harvard. “It’s a common argument and it’s always wrong.”

He said Johnson was acquitted for several reasons, but not because Curtis was right in characterizing high crimes and crimes. The statement was “amply refuted” by the Johnson house managers, Bowman said.

Dershowitz on Sunday pushed a different, more personal and perhaps difficult story. He describes himself as something other than a full member of the defense team, just a speaker about the constitution. He refused to endorse the strategy of other members of that team or defend Trump’s behavior. He noted that he had not signed the White House assignment for the trial.

He acknowledged that his argument is really against new testimony.

“No witnesses are needed,” he said.

Democrats disagree at all, and a few Republicans said they wanted to know more before they made a decision. New information from Lev Parnas, an accused employee of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is being processed in the House case. At the same time, Senate Democrats John Bolton, the former national security adviser, want to name potential eyewitnesses after the White House blocked officials from appearing in the house.

With Republicans controlling Senate 53-47, they can determine the procedural rules – or four Republicans can change course with Democrats.

McConnell said he has 51 votes to start the trial before making a decision about calling witnesses. But he has not publicly released the basic rules, giving him and the White House more control over their Sunday comments. McConnell said he works closely with the president’s team.

“It says that none of us have seen this resolution except, I suppose, the White House lawyers,” said the prosecutor’s chief prosecutor, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Crow spoke about CNN’s “State of the Union” and Dershowitz was at CNN and ABC’s “This Week”. Ray was on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” Schiff appeared on ABC “.

___

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker has contributed to this report.