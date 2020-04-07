Trump’s demand that he did not know about the Navarro COVID-19 warning note

Chairman Donald Trump He claimed that both his ignorance of the White House adviser’s note in January foreshadowed the coronation pandemic and that his government had essentially followed his warnings – even though it had repeatedly downgraded the threat to February and March.

During a daily press briefing on Tuesday, Trump tweeted a strong prophetic message dated January 29, written by the White House financial adviser. Peter Navarro. In this, Navarro – a well-known Chinese hawk – warned that the current coronavirus epidemic in China could cause resentment in the US economy. and make many Americans sick or dead.

“So when Peter Navarro released these notes, you were still downplaying the threat of corona in the United States. You were saying things like ‘I think it’s a problem that he’s going to leave,'” a journalist told Trump.

“It’s going to go away,” Trump said.

You said that “in a few days, the cases will be zero,” said the journalist, referring to a public statement in February in which Trump boasted that his administration had done “very good work” COVID-19 while predicting that the 15 cases reported at the time “within a few days will be below zero”.

“Well, the cases weren’t really created for a while,” Trump said, before hinting that he deliberately offered the public the optimal scenario of the threat instead of warning of the bad consequences found in Navarro’s note. “But you have to understand, I’m a cheerleader for this country. I don’t want to create chaos and shock and anything else.”

“But in the end, when I said that, I closed it. I was obviously worried about that because I closed our country to China, which had a serious infection,” Trump said, referring to his decision to close the U.S. trade route from China. on January 30. “Then I closed it in Europe. This is a big move, closing it off from China and then closing it off from Europe and finally closing it in the UK and it was right at the time. But it’s not going to happen. I go out and start shouting, ‘This could happen, that could happen. “

Following correspondence from two journalists, another journalist pressured Trump for as long as he learned of the Navarro note.

“I read about it maybe a day ago, two days ago,” Trump said vaguely.

“You feel like some of your staff or Peter Navarro himself should have told you about the note earlier.” said the journalist.

“No, not at all. It was a recommendation. It was a feeling he had. I think he told some people in the staff, but it didn’t matter. I hadn’t seen it,” Terbe said critically. “But I did – I closed it. I don’t even remember being discussed. We had a meeting where there were a lot of people. Most people thought we shouldn’t close China, but I felt we had to. And that was almost the exact time until the note. “

“If he had read the note at the time, how would you have changed the steps you took?” the journalist continued.

“I don’t think it would change, because I basically did what the note said. And the note was – the note was quite a good note from the point of view he spoke, I guess I haven’t seen it yet.”

In fact, at the end of February, almost a month after the release of Navarro, Trump did not definitively treat the virus as a serious threat and dismissed the CDC’s warnings about the possible effects of COVID-19 in the United States, saying: it happens they are completely prepared. “And then in March, he repeatedly claimed that his administration was blind to the scale and cost of the pandemic, saying that ‘it came out of nowhere’ and that ‘no one knew there would be a pandemic or epidemic of this percentage.’

Watch the video above via MSNBC.

