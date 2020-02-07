Trump’s deposition ends with a whimper – and a bang

Nobody expected a group hug after Senator Mitt Romney’s emotional speech on the floor of the US Senate that announced he would vote to remove US President Donald Trump from office. But the speed with which the Utah senator was both elevated and slandered shows the depths of the country’s political tribalism.

Detractors called him a “painful loser”, a jealous, failed presidential candidate, an opportunistic flip-flopper, a bitter trunk, a Judas, a Brutus, a Benedict Arnold and, most bizarre, a “pu_ _y” wearing mother jeans. .

Presidential candidate had failed @Mitt Romney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama if he is hypocritical to me, he could have won the elections. Read the transcripts!

– @ realDonaldTrump

I believe that Mitt Romney is motivated by bitterness and jealousy @realDonaldTrump has achieved what he has failed several times. His desire to give in to the chat room got the best from him … again.

– @ Rick_Gorka

In the eyes of his defenders, Romney was nothing less than a “real patriot,” a “courageous profile,” an “American hero,” a man of faith, conscience, and principles who did whatever his Republican colleagues in the Senate were cowardly at to do.

The editors of Salt Lake Tribune praise @SenatorRomney for his decision to vote to convict. https://t.co/Bh1tmWWPM5

– @ sltrib

Then there were people who felt that he did not deserve either hero status or pariah status, and no honor for switching to a deathbed that could never wash away sin by adhering to Trump policies.

Guy, if you reconsider the complicated political opportunist for 3 decades #Mitt Romney as a courageous profile because Orange Man Bad seriously distances itself from the edge and reassesses your life choices. Take a Sabbath. Put down the squat pipe. You are in a cult. Killing Cults. Flee.

– @ SteveDeaceShow

What is certainly true is that if the only Republican votes against a president of his own party – twice if you count his call for more witnesses – Romney has de facto built his own exile of that party.

“He will essentially be excommunicated from the conservative movement, at least for the time being, because your position in the Republican Party and the conservative movement currently depends on just one thing, namely loyalty to Donald Trump,” said Charles Sykes, a political commentator , Never Trumper and editor in chief of the conservative website The Bulwark.

Romney is unlikely to be affected in the Senate, where Republicans have a thin majority of 53-47 and need their vote, or some official party censorship, but attacks on his character and motives will certainly continue.

Look no further than Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton to see how the party deals with divergent opinions. The established Republican was ridiculed and taunted during the accusation process because he had essentially said what the legislators had been hearing for months: that Trump was ceasing aid to Ukraine to pressurize the country’s president to announce investigations against political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Senator Mitt Romney flew back to his home state of Utah on Thursday to explain his deposition to lawmakers and his voters. (The Deseret News / The Associated Press)

Similarly, the political careers of Jeff Flake, Bob Corker and Ben Sasse critics of Trump lie within the party that left the office or stopped.

“It’s getting dirty (for Romney),” Sykes said. “Whatever you think it will be, it will probably be worse, because the nature of our politics will make the attacks both political and very personal.”

Trump doubts the sincerity of Romney

Within two hours of the vote to acquit Trump on two articles of accusation – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – the president had an attack video tweet labeled Romney, a Republican standard bearer and former Massachusetts governor, a “democratic secret.”

Donald Trump, Jr. called for his expulsion from the party – although some senate republicans laughed at the idea, with senator John Cornyn saying that retaliation was not necessary and majority leader Mitch McConnell only said that he was “surprised and disappointed” by Romney’s voice, but that the Senator from Utah supported “almost everything we have tried to achieve.”

Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak then to defeat the Democrats, so he now joins them.

He is now an official member of the resistance and must be released from prison @GOP.

– @ DonaldJTrumpJr

The Republican Party of Utah made a statement that it strongly disagreed with Romney and stood firmly behind the president.

Romney’s own cousin stepped aside and claimed to be loyal to Trump.

This is not the first time that I disagree with Mitt, and I think it will not be the last.

The bottom line is that President Trump has done nothing wrong, and the Republican party is more united than ever behind him.

I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump.

– @ GOPChairwoman

On Thursday, Trump called obliquely Romney, a Mormon, during a two-part national prayer breakfast. “We have allies; we have enemies. Sometimes the allies are enemies,” Trump said, expressing his aversion to “those who use faith as a justification for doing what they know is wrong.”

Later, during a White House press conference, Trump took a victory round, praising the “warriors” legislator who helped him defeat the accusation and those who did not complain and mock it. Here too he questioned Romney’s motive and referred to his failed presidential run in 2012, which Trump approved at the time.

“You have some who use religion as a crutch,” he told the adoring crowd. “Never heard he used it before. … But you know, it’s a failed presidential candidate, so things can happen if you pass president so badly.”

VIEW | Trump calls on some people who have accused him:

US President Donald Trump attacks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer during his victory speech at the White House. 01:01

It does not matter that, as Romney himself said, he voted with Trump on most issues – and on some, such as immigration, it is even more difficult. That doesn’t help him, says Ryan Williams, a republican strategist at Targeted Victory who served as Deputy Secretary to Romney during his presidential run.

“This is Trump’s Republican Party … (Romney’s) attacks on the president and his voice of accusation essentially makes him persona non grata with Trump supporters. They will never forgive him for this.”

Thursday evening there were reports of retaliation for Lt.-Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified at the House’s hearings and was selected in Trump’s victory speech, as well as White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who was one of the first to accidentally confirm a consideration.

Why he did it

Romney said he was led by God and the evidence that was presented during the trial of accusation in making his decision to vote for conviction of abuse of power. He also said he expected him to be “severely denounced” by the president and his supporters.

“Does anyone seriously believe that I agree with these consequences, except from an unavoidable belief that my oath demanded of me for God?” he said on the floor of the senate.

VIEW | Romney explains why he votes to condemn Trump for abuse of power:

Republican Senator Mitt Romney explains why he will break up with his party and vote to condemn US President Donald Trump for a charge of abuse of power. 03:17

But he can also think of his legacy, as well as his deceased father, a former Michigan governor who once broke the Republican Party, about the choice of the presidential candidate.

Romney doesn’t just want to be a senator, said Ray La Raja, political science professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

After already building a brand like a Trump critic, publicly clashing with him over the years and even setting up a secret Twitter account that he can use to troll the president and promote himself, Romney may want to compare himself with Trump’s haunted defender in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Romney’s plan is to be a leading senator who has his own power base,” said La Raja. “Trump may not win (in November), so who will become a pivot player if there is a Democratic presidential candidate? It will be someone who takes on Trump.”

The leader of the American senate, majority leader Mitch McConnell, said he was surprised and disappointed by Romney’s voice. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

A calculated risk

If Romney’s decision was a political step, it was a bad one, Williams said.

“He alienates not only the leader of his party, but the entire base of the Republican Party. He will be banned by some for his decision, and it will follow him throughout the rest of his political career,” he said.

In practical terms, the political risk for Romney is relatively low. He is 72, not eligible for re-election until 2024, with a solid foundation of support in a strong Mormon state who raised some aspects of his character while voting for Trump in 2016, and may not look so kindly at his attacks on Romney’s faith. (Trump won the state with 45.9 percent of the vote in 2016; Romney won 62.6 percent in 2018.)

Romney flew back to Utah on Thursday to explain his decision to his constituents and state legislators, at least one of whom has asked him to be censored. So far, it seems that Romney has at least partial support in his home state.

“He has the status to do this. It takes a risk, although I think it’s a very calculated risk,” La Roja said.

A resident of Sat Lake City, the capital of Utah, expresses his support for Romney. (The corresponding press)

United or Trump whipped cream?

Republicans who feel sympathy for Romney are unlikely to defend him publicly. Moderates such as Susan Collins, who voted with Romney on the issue of witnessing during the trial, still need the support of the Trump base to be re-elected.

“One of Trumpworld’s goals would be to set Romney as an example so that other Republicans are not tempted to follow his example,” Sykes said.

Sen. Susan Collins agreed with Romney on the issue of witnessing, but did not declare Trump guilty of both charges. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Matthew Continetti, a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC, believes there is room for political disagreements within the Trump party – just not on issues such as deposition.

“As far as party questions are concerned, I think the Republican Party is as united as it once was,” he said. “And I think that will be a problem for the Democrats in the fall, because at the moment the Democrats are divided and these divisions seem to get worse in the coming months.”

Legacy of deposition

For Democrats, Romney’s voice was a bright spot in an otherwise dark and disappointing end to the trial of accusation.

“I want to greet Mitt Romney,” said Senate Minority Director Chick Schumer after the last vote on Wednesday. “The pressure on every Republican was enormous. Every Republican knows that this president is vengeful, vengeful, sometimes cruel, and they don’t want to oppose him.”

The usually fiery leader of the American minorities, Chuck Schumer, seemed depressed Wednesday afternoon in the aftermath of the vote in which Trump was acquitted and lured reporters out of focusing on politics rather than on the content of the trial. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

In the Capitol building, the proceedings of the past two and a half weeks felt serious, passionate and consistent. But at the end, even the mostly indefatigable Schumer looked defeated.

“You are all asking these political questions,” he snarled at reporters at his last press conference of the trial. “Go ask Mitch McConnell. He is interested in the politics of this. We are interested in finding the right, the truth, right? “

The consensus among experts is that deposition will not really affect the elections. Public opinion has barely risen since the trial began and the problem was rarely mentioned on the campaign track in Iowa – except in complaints about the trial that took time to campaign.

“The problem is Donald Trump,” Continetti said. “This – whether you like him or hate him – is the crucial question in American politics, and he will be the issue in November.”