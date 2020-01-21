Trump’s detention penalty begins with two parties that clash over rules and evidence

The trial of US President Donald Trump’s accusation began on Tuesday in the Senate, with his chief legal defender attacking the case as unfounded and a top democratic legislator describing overwhelming evidence of misconduct.

Trump’s trial of abuse of power and obstruction of congress charges is a rare use of the constitutional mechanism to expel a president. The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the charges last month with a party vote. Trump denies any misconduct and describes his accusation as a partisan hoax to derail his 2020 re-election.

While the television cameras were rolling, John Roberts Supreme Court of the US Supreme Court convened the proceedings and the two sides began to argue about the proposed rules for senate leader Major McCollell.

White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, who leads Trump’s defense, attacked the basis of the Democrats’ allegations against the Republican President and said they had not come close to the American Constitution accusation norm. .

“The only conclusion will be that the President has done absolutely nothing wrong,” Cipollone said, arguing for McConnell’s proposal to allow more witnesses or documents later in the process.

“There is absolutely no case,” he said.

VIEW: Cipollone calls the process “a partisan deposition.”

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who helped investigate the removal of the House, summarized the allegations against Trump and said that the Republican President had committed a “trifecta of constitutional misconduct that justifies removal.”

Schiff said that although the evidence against Trump was “already overwhelming,” further witness statements were needed to demonstrate the full extent of the misconduct of the president and the people around him.

Note: Rep. Schiff makes his argument against the proposed rules.

Opening arguments in 3 days

Democrats want a number of current and former Trump officials, including Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, to testify.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer offered an amendment on Tuesday for summoning White House documents relating to Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, but it was blocked by Senate Republicans in a vote of 53-47.

“For all the swear words and finger changes from the President’s Council, we have not heard any argument about the merits of why there would not be the documents and witnesses we requested in this process,” Schumer said.

McConnell unveiled a plan for a potentially fast trial on Monday without new testimonials or evidence. It would give House Democratic prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers 48 hours, evenly distributed, to present their arguments in four days.

That plan has now been changed to give each party three days to deliver their 24-hour arguments. The rules will also allow the accusation probe House report that was admitted as evidence in the process, as Democrats had demanded.

“We discussed it at lunch. It was almost a (republican) consensus conference that it made much more sense,” said Republican senator Ron Johnson.

Note: how the deposition process can proceed.

Democrats had accused McConnell of wanting to rig the trial with his proposed rules that they said would prevent witnesses from blocking and blocking the evidence gathered by investigators.

“That is not a fair trial. It is not even a trial at all,” said the seven house democrats who will set out the case against Trump in a statement Tuesday.

McConnell has repeatedly said that the rules for the trial would reflect the rules that the Senate used in the deposition of President Bill Clinton in 1999, and Republican senators have not ruled out the possibility of further witness statements and evidence.

Senate leader, Mitch McConnell, steps out of the room during the start of US President Donald Trump’s indictment of charges of abuse and obstruction of Congress in Washington on January 21. (J. Scott Applewhite / The Associated Press)

Schumer made a major exception to the comparison during a morning news conference.

“The McConnell rules don’t even come close to the Clinton rules,” Schumer said, pointing to the compressed timeline for presenting the case and allowing a dismissal at any time during the trial.

“McConnell wants a trial without existing or new evidence,” he said.

Support company Trump

Democrats accuse Trump of pressuring a vulnerable ally to interfere with US elections at the expense of US national security and say he must be expelled because he is a threat to US democracy and national security.

Trump and his legal team say there was no pressure and that the case of the Democrats was based on rumors. Cipollone has described the Ukraine investigation as an illegal attempt to remove a democratically elected president and prevent his re-election.

“They are not here to steal one election, they are here to steal two,” Cipollone said Tuesday.

Cipollone also reiterated a trophy that Republicans were excluded from the secure facility where the first statements for the hearings with deposition of the House took place. Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee were in fact not only present, but interviewed witnesses.

Supporters wave a “TRUMP 2020” banner while Trump speaks at a campaign meeting on December 10 in Pennsylvania. Polls since the investigation of allegations began in September show that Democrats and Republicans are largely party-oriented. (Mark Makela / Getty Images)

At the heart of the accusation process is Trump’s request to Ukraine in July to investigate Joe Biden, a top democratic candidate to face Trump in the 2020 elections, and his son Hunter. The younger Biden was a member of the board of a Ukrainian energy company for a period of more than two years, while his father was US Vice President.

Trump also sought to announce a probe based on a discredited theory of hacking democratic computers prior to the 2016 elections, which the American secret community and a republican-led senate attributed as being the work of Russian actors associated with the Kremlin.

Democrats accuse Trump withheld nearly $ 400 million in aid to Ukraine approved by the Pentagon and Congress, releasing the money only when it became known that a whistleblower had filed a complaint after Trump’s call on July 25 with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Last week, a convention watchdog discovered that the White House broke the law by withholding security assistance. The assessment by the non-partisan Government Accountability Office was seen as a setback for Trump, but it remains unclear whether it will come to trial, as important questions such as or witnesses will testify or new evidence will be considered unanswered.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been at the heart of a political storm in American politics since the release of a whistleblower complaint that suggested that Trump, at the expense of US foreign policy, put pressure on Ukraine to investigate Trump’s rival, Joe Biden, and the son of Biden, Hunter. (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

The obstruction of the indictment by Congress is related to the fact that Trump instructs government officials and agencies not to comply with the House’s summons for witness statements and accusation documents.

Trump has attempted to gather his base with the problem of accusation, raise money and to paint himself as the victim of a witch hunt during raw election meetings.

Trump attends the annual meeting of world leaders in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday to project an air of business and praise the power of the US economy as usual.

Asked if Trump was planning to follow the trial, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said, “He has a full day here in Davos, but will be regularly informed by staff.”

This is only the third deposition in American history. No president has ever been removed by deposition, a mechanism devised by the nation’s founders – concerned about a prince on American territory – to dismiss a president for “betrayal, bribery or other high crimes and crimes.”

Bill Clinton, like Andrew Johnson in the 19th century, was acquitted in the Senate, while Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before a full House vote on accusation articles could take place.

With a two-thirds majority required in the 100-member senate to remove Trump from office, he was almost certainly acquitted by fellow Republicans in the Chamber. But the impact of the process on his re-election bid is far from clear.

Trump, 73, has been through a series of controversies since his appointment in January 2017.

House leader Nancy Pelosi had previously resisted the pressure from the left flank of her party to take the step after special counsel Robert Mueller had cited examples in which Trump attempted to obstruct the federal investigation that documented the Russian election interference in 2016 to trump Trump’s candidacy. stimulate.