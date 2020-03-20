Trump’s early actions diminish coronavirus’s impact: call to incentivize US companies to diversify supply chains

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), the chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee, argued that the time had come, and the United States government should explore ways to avoid trusting the countries in the other hemisphere. for manufacturing.

Palmer made these statements during an interview published in Huntsville, WVNN of AL, saying that it was not just China-threatened pharmaceuticals in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but other essential elements needed to operate the American technology.

“I have been saying for some time now that we are seriously jeopardizing having a single country supply chain in one country,” said Palmer. “And I would say that if it were another country, in particular China. I mean, most of these flu viruses are from China. From my perspective, it was only a matter of time before something like this came out. But the other thing is that China is not our friend. “

“It’s not just the drug supply chain that has been exposed fully and jeopardizes things,” he continued. “These are things like the rare earth metals needed for your smartphone and your equipment, even the planes of our fighter jets. China is the only place to get them. I started talking. Of that ago, probably two or three years ago and I was focusing especially on rare earth metals and things like that, but also in recent weeks I started to come up with the idea that we need to incentivize companies to diversify their chain. supply. “

Ideally, the Alabama Republican would argue that the supply chain would exist in the countries with which the United States is aligned.

I would much rather be returned to the United States, or at least in the western hemisphere, to the countries that are our ally. I think what you will see is some accelerated plan for granting accelerated depreciation tax credits to help move those supply chains to this country, “added Palmer.

Palmer was not critical of Trump’s response thus far to the coronavirus, but to its compliance. According to Palmer, if Trump had not made an aggressive attack on China, the United States could be worse off at treating coronavirus.

“The fact that the president assumed China the way he did before, people interpreted it as a trade war,” Palmer added. “Really, what it was doing was confronting China’s long-term ambitions to become the world’s superpower. That’s why they spent all that money on the Belt and Road Initiative, doing all this infrastructure in Italy, by the way, Italy, by the way, was the first EU country to sign China to allow China to build its infrastructure and refused to suspend trips to and from China, and they are now a landfill fire there with the virus. The President assumed China and, as a result of his defense against the trade issue, many companies had already withdrawn from China. “

“I think this could have been a lot worse than it will be for that,” he continued. “And I know for certain that the President committed himself to the coronavirus since, as part of the Republican leadership, we had lunch at the White House on January 27. And he had been on the phone with (Chinese President) Xi Jinping and Xi Jinping assured him they had the virus under control, and the President had wanted to send some of our users from the CDC, Xi Jinping would not allow it, a few days later the President banned trips to and from China. He received a lot of criticism, said himself racist and xenophobic.He did exactly the right thing, and I think, once again, it lessened the impact it could have had.

