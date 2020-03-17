Trump’s Econ Guy Larry Kudlow Has Spending Tips for the $ 1000 Check

Play video content

exclusive

TMZ.com

President TrumpIt is thought to give Americans up to $ 1,000 to help people who are unemployed because of the coronavirus, and its leading economist has a tip on where to spend it.

We got it Larry Kudlow Tuesday on Capitol Hill shortly after the announcement of the checks – part of a proposed trillion-dollar relief package – will be in the mail for a week. Kudlow is the Director of the Nat’l Economic Council, so he’s the one to ask how best to get the check … if you can get it.

NEW: Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin: “We look at sending checks to Americans right away … and I mean now, in the next two weeks.”

Mnuchin refuses to name the amount https://t.co/fGuwrsbtfV pic.twitter.com/n8vtFOlZv9

– ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2020

@ABC

First, LK says that you should definitely NOT throw away the dough with stupid hard work. For example, even if you have time on your hands at home during a fight, online gambling – even in time – Not the smart move, according to Larry.

He says your best bet is to turn the economy around – spending, not saving, it’s on household essentials, supplies, food and, of course … your rent or debt.

However, he is not opposed to getting yourself something beautiful – on Wall Street, that is. Larry says the best way to get cash payouts over the long term is to take advantage of deep stock prices.

His response to how short the market was, however, was not good. 🤑