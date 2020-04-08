Trump’s economic approval rating reaches the highest level ever

The coronavirus pandemic has plunged the U.S. economy into deep contraction and diminished unemployment, but Americans approve of crisis management by President Donald Trump.

President Trump’s approval for managing the economy rose to 52 percent, the highest level of his presidency, the CNBC’s All America poll showed Wednesday. That increased from 49% in December.

The survey of 800 Americans was conducted between Friday and Monday.

Trump’s overall approval rating also rose, from 46 percent to 40 percent. This is also the best ranking in the Trump presidency.

Trump is even scoring a higher grade for Democrats. His job approval rating rose to 20 percent among Democrats, an all-time high and up from 8 percent in December.

High marks are even more salient because the survey also reveals that 10 percent of Americans say they lost their jobs because of the outbreak. Another 16 percent had a pay cut.

Forty-five percent of Americans rate the economy poor. Twenty-two percent rate it as “fair,” which meant that 77 percent combined had a dim view of the economy. They were 20 points ahead of December and the worst of Trump’s presidency. Such pessimism was commonplace, however, during Barack Obama’s presidency.

The survey results show that the economic contraction due to the virus has been severe, but Americans are still optimistic. Fifty-one percent say they expect the economy to improve next year. Nine-nine percent expect the economy to return to normal in the coming months. Only six percent think the effects of the shutdown will last more than a year.

Only a percentage of Americans say they expect to lose their job in the coming weeks, suggesting that Americans believe they can end the worst of stop job harms. Another eight percent expect it to suffer a pay cut in the coming weeks.

