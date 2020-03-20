Trump’s economic nationalism was unleashed to fight the Chinese coronavirus

The Trump administration is seeking several U.S. manufacturers to help make essential supplies needed to combat the coronavirus, regardless of China’s foreign imports and supply chains.

Spokesmen for General Motors (GM) and Ford have said they are open to working with the Trump administration to label their American factories to produce supplies like ventilators and other medical needs.

“We are already looking at how we can support the production of medical equipment such as fans,” said a GM spokesman.

Tesla’s Elon Musk said he is also open to providing the Trump administration with supplies if needed.

We will make fans if there is a shortage

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

At Fox News, White House business counsel Peter Navarro said he is in talks with several companies that manufacture and produce their products in the US. He said:

I got a call from Pernod Ricard … it makes alcoholic beverages. Volunteers had volunteered to do hand sanitizer with alcohol. They had some obstacles, so I made three phone calls, one to the Treasury (one department), one to the (Federal Drug Administration), one to (Health and Human Services) to clear their obstacles out of time for Trump. . and Today we have a commitment that they will start producing on Friday and eventually we will have 4,000 gallons a week (hand sanitizer) and can send it to the government at no cost.

“And by the way, those facilities will be in America, they are in West Virginia, Arkansas, Texas and Kentucky,” Navarro said.

Navarro also said Honeywell, a multinational corporation located in Charlotte, North Carolina, was in contact with the White House about plans to open a plant in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to manufacture and produce face masks for Americans.

“We already have Honeywell on this,” Navarro said of the matter. “What seems to be the right incentives for our domestic industry to produce such things as face masks and hand sanitizers and all that we need.”

He went on to say:

What we need in the long term … the government doesn’t buy enough American. The government, the VA, the HHS, the DOD are all major consumers of medicines, healthcare supplies and medical equipment. So, I’m working with the President as we talk to get an executive order down the finish line, which would provide long-term incentives for our businesses to produce here.

Breitbart News columnist Jim Pinkerton on Thursday signaled Trump’s approach of “All America” ​​to fight coronavirus with President Franklin D. Roosevel’s nationalist policies that helped win the Nations. allies of WWII:

So, we get the picture; as the author has stated in the past here on Breitbart News, The mobilization of the United States during World War II was a marvel to see. As the FDR said, “the startling rise in production,” he worked week after week. . . build more new plants, “we have a relatively quick victory on the battlefield. (Emphasis added)

Also, interestingly, this increase in wartime brought us prosperity far beyond the home front. In fact, a great one many Breitbart News readers look back proudly when they remember what their grandparents, grandmothers, and other online work did on defense plants such as the legendary Michigan Willow Run. In fact, these decades later, the testimony of Breitbart News readers is inspiring. (Emphasis added)

…

In fact, as of March 18, Detroit News reported this General Motors and Ford are exploring ways to shift their auto-fabrication capabilities to respiratory fan fabrication in patients with severely affected crown. (Emphasis added)

We can pause to see that this is exactly the kind of homemade product we need at a time like this. This is, we need a good patriotic spirit of the business community and we need the machinery and the machinists at our disposal across our bordersso that these industrial and human assets can be immediately re-imposed to save lives. (Emphasis added)

The results of US free trade with China have made the U.S. currently depend on China for producing approximately 97% of all antibiotics and 80% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients that are needed to make drugs in the USA.

Since the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was promoted and China joined the World Trade Organization (WTO), almost five million American jobs have been removed from the US economy, of which $ 3.4 million is due to US free trade with China. The massive elimination of middle and middle-class jobs and depressed U.S. salaries due to the NAFTA and China’s entry into the WTO have coincided with a 600 percent increase in trade deficits.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.