Trump’s false Middle East peace plan

AMMAN – US President Donald Trump has unveiled a comprehensive peace plan for the Middle East, which his government says will end the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict by making concessions to both sides. But even the look of the announcement that Trump was seen alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and no Palestinian showed how insincere this claim is.

Effective peace negotiations require a perfectly coordinated exchange between process and content. In the case of Trump’s peace plan, the process was clearly a delusion. It’s not just that no Palestinian leader participated in the announcement; No one has been invited to the White House since Trump, the leader of the most pro-Israeli U.S. government in history, moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May 2018.

In contrast, Netanyahu has made five trips to the United States since taking office, including to take this last opportunity to be happy. Netanyahu underscored his contempt for the group he allegedly wants to make peace with and even refused to use the word “Palestinian” at the first meeting of the Oval Office.

But Netanyahu doesn’t have to be around for the Trump administration to work in his and his right-wing supporters’ interests. In the United States, the alleged “peace process” was led by Christian Zionists such as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as Jewish Zionists – especially Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and – until last September – former Trump organization lawyer Jason Greenblatt. All of these personalities – as well as the US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman – publicly support the establishment of an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank and violations of Palestinian human rights, such as the right to self-determination.

The process was so biased that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the deal unseen. His instinct was right: the content of the plan shamelessly promotes Israeli interests and goals at the expense of the Palestinians.

The Trump administration’s plan would create a largely Palestinian parastate largely surrounded by Israel that would allow it to annex all of the settlements it has built since the June 1967 war, as well as the Jordan Valley – a step for which it already does is laying the cornerstone. Jerusalem would remain Israel’s undivided capital, with the Palestinian capital being in the suburbs east of the city.

Far from the “deal of the century” Trump has repeatedly promised, this is – in Abbas’ words – the “blow of the century”. He ignores decades of negotiations and concerted efforts by Arab neighbors such as Jordan and Egypt. Promote moderation.

But the Palestinians are not the only losers from Trump’s farewell to Israel. It is difficult to see how this approach benefits the United States. The Trump administration has already handed one political gift after another to Israel, including the relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the order to close the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington and its declaration that the Israeli settlements in the West Bank does not violate international law. It has also suspended the United Nations Relief Agency (dedicated to supporting and advocating Palestinians displaced by Israel’s creation in 1948) and support for hospitals in East Jerusalem that provide critical care to Palestinians.

And what did the US get for it? Nothing at all. As the New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman has indicated, Trump appears to be little more than Netanyahu’s “fool.”

The unveiling of the new peace agreement was intended to consolidate Trump’s right-wing Christian Zionist base and give him a political boost while his impeachment process is taking place in the Senate. The same is true for Netanyahu, who has weathered two deadlocked elections and three failed attempts to form a government in the past few months – and was charged with corruption just hours before the White House incident.

Make no mistake: what the Trump administration has put forward is not a bold plan for lasting peace, but an outrageous attempt to violate international law, Palestinian human rights, and the principles of fairness. Yes, this could give Trump and Netanyahu a political boost in the short term. But the Palestinians will never accept it.

The plan’s supporters will try to portray the Palestinians’ rejection of Trump as a rejection of peace. We cannot let her. The Palestinians and Arab countries continue to advocate a two-state solution along the 1967 borders and a fair solution to the Palestinian refugee problem. This is a solid basis for a just, honestly negotiated and mutually acceptable peace settlement. Trump’s plan is a delusion.

Daoud Kuttab is a Palestinian journalist and former professor of journalism at Princeton University. © Project Syndicate, 2020