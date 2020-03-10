Trump’s feelings for meeting Pelosi are still in great pain

Donald Trump has met with Senate Republicans on Tuesday to discuss an economic relief package to help Americans fight the coronary virus epidemic. He did not include any Democrats in this discussion, and the reason seems to be that his feelings for the Congressional Great Work were still very wounded.

Because all we want is a president who will put his own personal grudge on our national health and safety.

Reporter Eamon Javers told @MMSBC that Trump was still personally injured by the accusation of entering a room with SpeakerPellosi and discussing a coronavirus response.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to be as good,” said Wavers, thinking of trying to bring Trump and Pelosi together.

– Kerry Evelveld (@karyleveld) March 10, 2020

Instead, Trump sent (confirmed) his Treasury Secretary, Steve Manuchin, to meet with Pelosi when his own meeting ended with no solution.

After their meeting, Trump and GOP lawmakers talked about the damage suffered by various industries but declined to comment on specific steps being taken or the costs of a possible stimulus package.

Donald About People https://t.co/EsSwjOqJDZ

– Darth। (@ substantial) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer (both accusing Trump of blowing up the Coronavirus concern because of the proportion he had to politically injure), issued a joint statement calling on Trump to establish multiple health systems. Pelosi and House Democrats are also working on their own economic plan. Paid sick leave is a top priority in both plans.

In the meantime, Pelosi might be glad Trump didn’t want to be in a room with her, even though he was approached by GOP lawmakers who had recently been exposed to the virus.

Pelosi’s reaction to whether Trump should be tested for the coronavirus was savage peek.twitter.com/70qBP2i2W5

– Now it’s (@NewsNewsNews) March 10, 2020

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

(Tags to translate) Coronavirus (T) Donald Trump (T) Nancy Pelosi