Trump’s freeze on immigration: who is affected and who is not

The big announcement came first: President Donald Trump said via Twitter that he would suspend immigration to the United States.

Now comes the remarkable fine print.

It appears that the order will spare vast categories of temporary visa holders, based on initial details described on Tuesday by the president.

In fact, some of Trump’s supporters complain that he doesn’t really do much.

Trump said he will sign an order on Wednesday or Thursday which, for at least 60 days and perhaps longer, will stop processing immigration applications.

This creates further uncertainty for several thousand Canadians waiting for permanent resident status in the United States. Last year, 17,821 Canadians acquired this status – most of whom already lived in the United States on a non-immigrant work visa.

“We will help put the unemployed Americans in the front row for jobs when America reopens. So important,” Trump told a news conference Tuesday.

“We have to take care of the American worker first.”

Work visa: intact

But the announcement doesn’t really apply to work visas. A huge number of Canadians and other foreigners live in the United States as non-immigrants, with their work-related visas.

Canadians made over a million trips to the United States in 2018 with such visas related to their employment or the work of a family member. Some of these visa holders include Canadians fighting the pandemic in U.S. hospitals.

Trump said he will decide after 60 days whether to extend the order.

A Canadian immigration lawyer said that the fact that temporary foreign workers are currently exempt is great news for them and for the many U.S. companies that rely on foreign visa holders.

“Many people will be relieved,” said Andrea Vaitzner, a Norton Rose Fulbright lawyer in Montreal. “But at the same time, I suspect that many will wait for the other shoe to fall.”

This is because Trump issued a warning on Tuesday: he did not rule out the possibility of extending the blockade to other categories.

He also said that the details of this initial order were still being processed. “It has been written now,” said Trump at the press conference.

Does this order really do something?

A Fox News anchor blew the announcement.

“If it were to protect American jobs, it failed,” said Tucker Carlson, a Trump supporter and an immigration hawk. He accused Trump’s entourage of watering him down.

“How exactly did it happen? We’re not sure, but we’re going to find out.”

The order would delay the processing of permanent residency applications: more than one million people worldwide obtained immigration status in the United States last year.

The U.S. immigration offices were already closed due to the pandemic, raising the question of how much difference the President’s 60-day freeze order will make. (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services)

But it is unclear how much immigration is actually going on right now, raising the question of how many cases this order will actually affect.

The U.S. immigration offices were already closed amid the pandemic. Air Canada had already canceled flights to the United States and non-essential travel was suspended between Canada and the United States on the border.

What is clear, however, is that the announcement was immediately pushed into presidential politics.

Presidential policy

Trump’s campaign has started pumping messages to supporters about the move.

An immigration expert said the act was more about politics than politics.

“This is a move without huge practical implications,” said Justin Gest, a professor at George Mason University in Virginia.

“More than anything else, it is an attempt to distract from the incompetent administration response to the global pandemic.”

The administration has faced significant criticism for the management of the epidemic in the United States, which has killed over 44,000 Americans.

Trump has tried to adapt his coronavirus message to adapt it to the nationalist theme, America First, on which he is campaigning.

In recent days, Trump has frozen funding for a world institution, the World Health Organization, and has accused her of covering China’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 epidemic. He blew up Democratic rival Joe Biden as too close to China. Now, he has limited immigration as part of his pandemic response.

A screenshot of a text message sent to supporters from the Trump campaign. (Trump campaign)

Meanwhile, people who normally live their lives on both sides of the Canada-United States border are already experiencing a unique anxiety.

April Umbenhower, for example, doesn’t know when she will see her boyfriend again.

In Kingsville, Ontario, the woman and her boyfriend in Michigan plan to marry and don’t know how long the travel restrictions will keep them separate.

“All you can do is hope and pray at this point. Because that’s all you can do,” he said in an interview.

“We are completely still.”

April Umbenhower lives in Kingsville, Ontario, while her boyfriend lives in Detroit. The restrictions on cross-border travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic have kept them separate. (Provided by April Umbenhower)

Works in a hardware store in Ontario; her boyfriend, Steven Husak, works in the financial sector near Detroit.

He is planning to immigrate to Canada to be with her.

“You talk about your wedding date and you’re getting ready to have children together,” said Husak. “And you have to put it on hold without a calendar.”

He hopes that COVID-19 tests will soon be readily available and given to people trying to cross the border.