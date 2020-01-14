Trump’s government is asking the Supreme Court to lift the public charges

January 14 (UPI) – The Trump administration has lodged an urgency complaint with the Supreme Court asking judges to overturn an arrest warrant that prevents them from tightening immigration requirements.

In the 40-page file, Attorney General Noel Francisco, who represents the Supreme Court administration, urged the judges to postpone the stay during the appeal process, as it harms the government by granting immigration to those who consider it unqualified ,

In August, the government passed new immigration rules that broaden the definition of its public fee policy and allow immigrants to deny green cards and visas to immigrants who rely on Medicaid to demonstrate vouchers, food stamps, and other types of public support lawsuits at least three states and five activist organizations.

District judge George Daniels for the southern district of New York issued a nationwide injunction in October against the implementation of the new regulation, as plaintiffs are likely to succeed in their lawsuit.

However, the judges of the 9th US Court of Appeals voted 2-1 early in December to lift the deferrals in the implementation of the new law, which was passed by federal judges in California and Washington, and argued that the phrase “public indictment” was subject to multiple interpretations ,

“It was indeed interpreted differently and the executive was given the discretion to interpret it,” wrote Appellate Judge Jay Bybee.

In Monday’s filing, Francisco argued that the order violated the government by forcing the Department of Homeland Security to “give status to those who are not legally entitled to do so.”

“This court should fully uphold the district’s injunctions until further proceedings before the appellate court and, if necessary, before that court,” said Francisco. “At the very least, the court should maintain the nationwide effect of the rulings so that they only apply to foreigners who are classified as receiving services by the government and non-governmental respondents in the jurisdictions in which they operate.”