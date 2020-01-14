Trump’s government sanctioned seven Venezuelans for failing to take over the National Assembly

January 14 (UPI) – The Trump administration punished Venezuelan officials, including lawmaker Luis Parra, last week after failing to gain control over the opposition-led National Assembly.

Contested Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attempted to elect Parra as the new head of the National Assembly on January 5, while the military excluded around 100 opposition legislators, including the National Assembly chairman and self-proclaimed Venezuelan President Juan Guaido ,

The opposition called the attempt a “coup” and held its own elections in a nearby newspaper office where Guaido received a quorum from the 167-member legislature. Days later, Guaido and his supporters stormed the country’s parliament building to regain his role as president of the assembly.

The US Treasury announced on Monday the sanctions against Parra and six other current and former government officials for their “acts that undermine democracy” in the crisis-stricken nation.

“Today’s names focus on seven Maduro National Assembly delegates who have taken steps to undermine the National Assembly election process,” the Treasury Department statement said.

Sanctions came as momentum waned after years of intense U.S. urge to dethrone Maduro after the 2018 re-election, which was considered illegal earlier last year.

The United States, along with more than 55 countries, has supported Guaido’s right to presidency and has repeatedly put Maduro under political and economic pressure to force him to resign.

But at least the United States seemed to be changing its mind when it called for negotiations to form a transitional government on Thursday.

US Special Representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, said they underestimated Maduro’s support for Russia to support him, but the failed attempt to install Parra as the new leader of the assembly has prompted countries that have remained relatively non-committal on the issue, To express concerns.

“If the regime had had the votes, the soldiers would not have been ordered to keep elected MPs out of the National Assembly in shameful scenes that you saw in videos,” Abrams told reporters in Washington on January 6.

“These acts have been condemned and rejected by countries around the world,” he said, before declaring that they wanted to impose additional personal sanctions.

Venezuela denounced the sanctions on Monday and accused the United States of “undermining the proper functioning of the country’s democratic institutions”.

State Secretary Mike Pompeo warned that those who “stifle and suppress” Venezuela’s democratic process will be held accountable.

“Venezuela’s security forces are committed to the Venezuelan people, not Maduro,” he said on Twitter.