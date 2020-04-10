Of the many industries that have made significant strides due to coronavirus, the hospitality industry is there; Hotels and resorts are at risk of losing millions thinking most people in the world are told to stay home. As a result, thousands of hotels have remained silent, reserved for those who chose to rent during the turmoil. In New York City, for example, at least 20 hotels responded to the governor Andrew Cuomo and Member Bill de BlasioRequest the use of homeless shelters for home health workers, assisting the homeless, and making smaller hospitals as existing as the homeless. (In NYC, which is the focus of the crisis, the government hopes to increase its 20,000 beds by May.) Among the volunteers are the Plaza Hotel and St. No matter what city the Trump International Hotel & Tower is, the president of the company chose not to open the door to those who need it most because that would require Donald Trump to grow the liver, a treatment that may prove to be more difficult than vaccine for COVID-19.

Of course, Politico has been making headline news that even Trump has New York, Chicago, and D.C. the hotels are still open, and despite requests from the government, no one has been given a room. The appeal to the charity comes as the president praised the private sector for helping the federal government respond to the crisis, and according to the White House’s Twitter account praised the hotels for lending a hand when contagion. (“Thanks to hotels across the country for providing health workers and primary caregivers while they are on the international stage,” he wrote earlier this week this generation.) it is apparently not enough to move Trump. Representative “It is useless,” Representative Jamie Raskin told the news Anita Kumar. “It never occurred to my business to engage in volunteer work.”

Yes, Trump hotels are far from the only ones that have failed to make the trip. But it is the only one currently owned by the president of the United States, who can take this opportunity to surprise the world by doing something wrong. And yet:

More than 20 (NYC) hotels have volunteered so far, but as more are needed to match the estimated 78,000 sick, thousands more likely to need care in hospital. The federal government is establishing temporary hospitals at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center as well as other areas. The Comfort Boat Hospital has also been docked in the city and has agreed to bring coronavirus patients.

In Chicago, Member Lori Lightfoot, An independent, announced hotel will be available starting this week for first responders as well as patients who have been diagnosed but do not require medical care. They include the Hotel Essex London House, Godfrey Hotel and Hotel Fore-to-Six, respectively Eugenia Orr, mayor’s press. The 92-story Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, which has 339 rooms, is located near the downtown hotel. Joining a hotel in Chicago will receive a fee for the service and amenities. “Hotels don’t make money,” he said Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel & Resorts Office.

