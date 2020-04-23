Trump’s Immigration Proclamation begins debating wages and jobs

President Donald Trump’s White House proclamation on Wednesday states that legal immigration can hurt Americans ’wages and provides the public with 50 days to organize a political push against the DC establishment’s support for the status quo. ‘cheap work.

“I think it’s great that he did,” said Hilarie Gamm, the professional pseudonym for the software that helped create the American Workers Coalition. According to federal immigration policy, many American graduates have been expelled from their good careers, he added: “We have been pushing for a long time to keep us informed of the news.”

The immediate policy content of the Trump proclamation is less, but “it’s good that the president has promised to review it in 50 days,” said Jessica Vaughan, director of policy at the Center for Immigration Studies. . “This gives Americans a chance to weigh in on what should happen, and gives experts in their own administration time to prepare good policy options.”

Trump’s unprecedented proclamation on wages and migration comes 30 years after Washington, DC, adopted a high-immigration, low-wage economic strategy by passing the 1990 bill to expand the president’s immigration George HW Bush.

Trump’s proclamation says:

Excess labor supply affects all potential workers, but is particularly detrimental to workers who are on the margins between employment and unemployment, who usually stay there “for” for a period of time. economic expansion and “first exit” during an economic contraction. In recent years, these workers have been disproportionately represented by historically disadvantaged groups, including African Americans and other minorities, those without a college degree, and the disabled. These are workers who, regardless of employment and unemployment, may be disproportionately burdened with an excess of labor supply.

…

There is no way to protect already disadvantaged and unemployed Americans from the threat of competition for scarce jobs from legal new permanent residents by targeting those new residents in certain economic sectors with a proven need that existing labor demand has not satisfied.

This focus on jobs and wages is a major shift in the establishment’s worldview, which insists that American workers really benefit economically from the government’s policy on mass immigration.

About four million Americans turn 18 each year looking for work, stable careers, and affordable housing. But the federal government imports about a million legal immigrants a year, along with the entry of visa workers and illegal migrants, to compete against them for work and housing.

Trump’s proclamation gives the public 50 days to present a public case for a low-immigration, high-wage national economy, saying:

Whenever appropriate, but no later than 50 days from the effective date of this proclamation, the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Labor, shall recommend whether I should continue or modify this proclamation.

However, Trump’s policy is far less broad than the promise of his original tweet.

In view of the invasion of the invisible enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our great American citizens, I will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

But the promise of Trump’s tweet was blocked amid the fight against closed-door closures by Fortune 500 companies and hugely wealthy elite investors. His opposition was primarily aimed at curbing the entry of nonimmigrant white-collar visa workers, including the roughly 900,000 H-1B workers who raise stock prices by lowering the salaries of U.S. professionals.

The April 22 proclamation exempted the resident population of about 1.5 million workers with white-collar visas from the sidewalks.

This was a deep disappointment for many supporters, including some Liberal graduates who are forced to vote for any politician who protects their salaries and jobs from the Fortune 500 Visa Workers Army. “I gave your campaign since my arrest the last time I was replaced by a foreign worker, ”said a message from a U.S. professional named James. “You don’t deserve your voters.”

But Trump’s offer to reinstate voters among voters and the Fortune 500 offers the public one more chance to shift the country’s economic policy toward employees, according to reformers.

Many polls show American voters as immigrants and want to be liked. But polls also show the public blunt objects from companies that hire foreign workers before American employees. For example, an August 2017 survey reported that 68 percent of Americans opposed the use of H-1B companies to outsource U.S.-based jobs that could occupy North American companies. Americans.

Professionals in many non-journalistic jobs recognize the impact on the labor market of visa worker programs. Many engineers, designers, software experts and others have almost always told their story with the claim that their identity must be protected from hostile hiring managers. For example, a software professional recently provided this note to Breitbart News:

My company fired (almost everything) from its computer hiring. However, a number of contractors were retained to maintain the existing infrastructure. I didn’t see a single American keeping his contract … executives assume they can get Americans back on a whim if things get back on track. If they left an H1B, then that H1B would have to leave (towards home).

Another told Breitbart News

I work as a computer scientist and know how these H1B visas are out of control. Constantly check job postings by asking for 10 years of experience (working) with 4 years of software so that (employers) can turn around and ask the government for a low salary replacement from another country.

“I would like it to end OPT, H4EAD and cut H-1B to be based on merit and less than 10 percent of what is current,” Gamm said. “I hope Trump and his administration will put Americans first.”

There are a variety of groups and activists who are already pushing Trump to change the nation’s cheap labor policy – amid the establishment’s well-funded efforts to portray the mainstream debate over economy and class as an illegitimate demand for “xenophobia.”

For example, FWD.us was founded by wealthy West Coast investors to promote the 2013 amnesty and cheap labor bill. On April 23, it rejected Trump’s proclamation, saying:

Reducing legal immigration in response to a public health crisis is as ridiculous as it is dangerous. Let’s be honest: this has nothing to do with public health or economic well-being during the COVID-19 crisis. This executive order deals with two things: first, it is a political act to demagogue and distract from President Trump’s abysmal handling of the COVID-19 crisis, including the lack of evidence, before the election. Second, it is a political effort by hardliners to exploit this crisis in order to implement their horrible and tenth wish list to radically reduce immigration.

Reform groups include national groups with ongoing support for the D.C. and grassroots, such as the American Immigration Reform Federation, NumbersUSA, and U.S. technical workers.

The groups also include a large number of white-collar graduates who try to influence politics even when they work their jobs and look for their next contract. U.S. professionals have organized to fight the H-1B program through the American Workers Coalition, the United States TechWorkers, ProUSworkers, and White Collar Workers of America, and TechsUnite.US.

These groups also share their experience in transmitting data to the public and journalists through SAITJ.org, MyVisaJobs.com. and government posts.

Helping America recover: @EdRollins @mgoodwin_nypost says that when jobs are available, they should go to American workers, not foreigners through visa programs. # KAG2020 #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/XoyWlA0ggD

– Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) April 22, 2020

@realDonaldTrump, please note the high number of challenges and retweets in this tweet. Now ask the same people if they “like” your actual “immigration suspension.” Listen to your base. https://t.co/QL4bNY35y7

– Sara Blackwell (@ 4US_Workers) April 21, 2020

Correct.

President @realDonaldTrump had the power to sign a major moratorium on immigration to save the American worker. He chose not to.

It is up to all of us to push him to fix this mistake. #ExpandTheBan #ImmigrationMoratorium https://t.co/YNkUYVuHOn

– The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 23, 2020

Trump’s 50-day clock includes a 30-day deadline for federal agencies to assess the huge economic impact of the nation’s immigration policies, which influence 25% each year of the new supply of workers seeking work. The proclamation says:

Within 30 days of the effective date of this proclamation, the Secretary of Labor and the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State, shall review the nonimmigrant programs and recommend other appropriate measures to stimulate the U.S. economy and secure. prioritization, hiring, and employment of U.S. workers.

Many proponents of U.S. graduates and workers cheered as Trump announced his temporary detention of immigration.

Businesses and investors, of course, will be opposed to any crippling of their foreign graduate pipeline. # H1B https://t.co/gw402H0wWZ

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) April 21, 2020

But Trump’s zig-zag between donors and voters is alienating many of those who stayed with him in 2016.

“We knew it was best not to react to Trump’s initial statements about stopping immigration or any immigration issue because his past behavior has shown us that there is an 80% chance that what he is telling us is not true. said William Gheen, the American founder for the Legal Immigration CAP or ALIPAC.

“Trump has broken most of his campaign promises … here, once again, he promises his audience that he will end all immigration for 60 days, but then he advances the real order to the point where it will have little impact on the people. American workers. “

White house

