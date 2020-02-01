Trump’s impeachment proceedings are not “fair” without testimony, Democrats say

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – As the impeachment process reaches its final phase, the Senate is asking whether additional witnesses should be brought forward and testified.

Both parties now see an acquittal of the president on the horizon.

“Today’s vote is about whether the Senate will conduct a fair trial against the President of the United States,” said Chuck Schumer, chairman of the Senate minority.

The Senate Democrats pushed to reject a new testimony on Friday morning and described the impeachment proceedings against President Trump as illegal.

“It will not be a real acquittal if there has been no fair trial,” said Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Senator Harris says that if the Senate acquits President Trump without hearing witnesses, he would defy historical norms and set a bad precedent for future impeachments.

“The fact that not one was produced in this case is a farce,” said Senator Harris.

Kevin Mccarthy, Republican in the R-Calif. House of Representatives, says the house’s job is to conduct a full investigation. That means calling all relevant witnesses and bringing them to court to enforce subpoenas if necessary.

“Well, I don’t think it’s the role of the Senate,” said MP McCarthy. “Send it to the Senate and they should be the jury and the judge. You may not call others.”

Despite the fact that the president’s lawyers were invited and refused to attend the house’s impeachment process, Rep. McCarthy said the president had never received a due process.

“There is this legal term – the fruit of the poison tree. If you start with poison at the beginning, it won’t work,” says Rep. McCarthy.

After a final decision on witnesses, the Senate faces another question as to whether the president should be acquitted or deposed.