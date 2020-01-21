Trump’s impeachment proceedings: Senate to discuss rules, proceedings before opening speeches

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The impeachment process against President Donald Trump in the Senate begins seriously this week after the ceremony began last week.

The Senate is expected to convene at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday to discuss the rules and procedures for impeachment. Once the Senate has voted on these rules and procedures, the process will begin seriously. Opening statements are expected to be made on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Senate took its first steps last week to become an impeachment court after Parliament officially signed and handed over the impeachment document against the president on Wednesday. The seven House impeachment officers went to the Senate on Thursday afternoon to officially read the articles. Later that day, Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in as the chairman of the trial and in turn sworn in to the senators as a jury.

President Trump issued a response to the impeachment process on Saturday, calling it a “dangerous attack on the right of the American people to choose their president freely”. The answer states that both articles should be rejected against the president.

The impeachment officials of the House of Representatives filed a so-called replication on Monday, responded to the President’s response, and refused to defend him.

“The American people have entrusted President Trump with the extraordinary powers conferred on him by the Constitution. He swore a holy oath that he takes for the good of the nation,” the replication said. “President Trump broke that promise. He has used the President’s powers to pressure a vulnerable foreign partner to interfere in our elections for his own benefit. “

Also on Monday, President Trump’s legal team submitted a trial memorandum calling the impeachment “a violation of the constitution and our democratic institutions.” The 171-page memorandum speaks out against impeachment and demands immediate acquittal.

