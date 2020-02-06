Trump’s impeachment process ends in acquittal: what now?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) – The impeachment process against President Donald Trump has ended with the final vote.

The Senate voted to free him from both charges: abuse of power and congressional obstruction.

Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote in favor of the President’s condemnation, saying, “What the President did was wrong, seriously wrong.”

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said he looked at the facts and reached a different conclusion, which was confirmed by John Cornyn, Republican Senator.

“The evidence we heard is not at the level of treason, bribery, or other serious crime,” said Cornyn.

The House Democrats argued that the President should be removed from office because he put pressure on the Ukrainian President to investigate Joe Biden for military aid.

Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said her House team had provided overwhelming evidence against the president. But she says the senators have already made up their minds.

“He misused his power,” said Garcia. “He betrayed our national interest. He called a foreign government to try to cheat in an election. He was caught and tried to cover it up. This is behavior that is not acceptable. “

Some House Democrats say they plan to further investigate Trump’s relationship with Ukraine despite the acquittal, but Republicans say it’s time to move that into the past.

