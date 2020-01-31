Trump’s impeachment process: How Senate members vote on witnesses

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on Friday to add additional witnesses to the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

Senators are expected to vote largely on a party basis, but some have announced or announced that they will deviate from their parties.

Before the vote, several senators made statements as to how they would vote. So every senator has announced that he will vote. (This article will be updated as more Senator press releases become available.)

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN)

Senator Alexander, who is retiring at the end of his tenure this year and has been classified as lively, released a statement late Thursday evening announcing that he would vote against calling additional witnesses.

“It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and withhold United States help to promote that investigation,” said Alexander. “But the Constitution does not empower the Senate to remove the President and ban him from this year’s vote, only for acts that are inappropriate.”

I have worked with other senators to ensure that we have the right to request additional documents and witnesses, but there is no need for further evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the US’s high standards. Constitution for impeachment meets crime 1/15

– Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Sen. Baldwin advocated calling witnesses on Friday morning when she tweeted a link to a New York Times report on the book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton. Bolton is one of the witnesses who want Democrats to testify.

John Bolton’s testimony and direct evidence would be at the heart of this impeachment process – abuse of power and disability of Congress. The American people want the truth. John Bolton has it and the Senate cannot vote to ignore it, ”said Baldwin.

John Bolton’s testimony and direct evidence would be at the heart of this impeachment process – abuse of power and disability of Congress. The American people want the truth. John Bolton has it and the Senate cannot vote to ignore it. https://t.co/quKn5Pw5SI

– Senator Tammy Baldwin (@ SenatorBaldwin), January 31, 2020

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY)

During a press conference on Thursday, Senator Barrasso said it was time to vote on the impeachment.

“After about 120 questions, it seems to me that the house’s incumbents couldn’t get through the case,” he said in a tweet.

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Senator Bennet, who runs for the presidency in 2020, tweeted on Thursday evening that the Senate must call for witnesses and evidence.

“We don’t live in a country where the president is above the law. And we can’t let them make us one, ”he said. “We have to ask for witnesses. We have to ask for evidence. We have to ask for a fair trial. “

We don’t live in a country where the president is above the law.

And we can’t let them make us one.

We have to ask for witnesses. We have to ask for evidence. We have to ask for a fair trial.

– Michael Bennet (@ SenatorBennet), January 31, 2020

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Blackburn tweeted a video message before the Senate met on Friday, saying it would vote against the appointment of additional witnesses.

“It is not the responsibility of the Senate to carry out impeachment proceedings,” she said.

Here’s the deal: The house’s impeachment managers have said their charges against @realDonaldTrump are iron.

But now, they say, wait! We need * more * evidence!

It is not the responsibility of the Senate to end impeachment proceedings, which is why I will vote NO on other witnesses. pic.twitter.com/v8WRkSiD9C

– Senator Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn), January 31, 2020

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Senator Blumenthal tweeted a video message Thursday evening criticizing Senate Republicans for rejecting new witnesses and documents.

“Unfortunately, as we ask our questions, the Republicans seem to be tightening their attitudes towards witnesses and documents. Even if they complain about a lack of information, they say they don’t need any more facts. You can’t have it both ways, ”he said.

Unfortunately, as we ask our questions, the Republicans seem to be tightening their attitudes towards witnesses and documents. Even if they complain about a lack of information, they say they don’t need any more facts. You can’t have it both ways. pic.twitter.com/z9vWTaCu6B

– Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) January 31, 2020

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Sen. Blunt tweeted an audio clip of his appearance on a radio show Thursday, saying, “House Democrats cannot bring the Senate half-heartedly and expect us to do something about it. These are two of the weakest impeachment procedures you could have.”

House Democrats cannot bring half-hearted cases to the Senate and expect us to do something about it. These are two of the weakest impeachment procedures you could possibly have. pic.twitter.com/q8uHISYR5V

– Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) January 30, 2020

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Sen. Booker, who recently quit the presidential contest, tweeted Thursday evening: “We won’t stop voting witnesses until the last vote is counted.”

“The truth is at our fingertips – it would be shameful if the Senate deliberately refused,” he added.

In America we are committed to no monarch. Nobody, not even the president, is above the law.

The truth is at our fingertips – it would be shameful if the Senate deliberately refused.

We will not stop fighting for witnesses until the last vote is counted.

– Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) January 31, 2020

Senator John Boozman (R-AR)

Sen. Boozman has not yet made an official statement and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN)

Senator Braun published a statement on Wednesday saying that he did not think any additional statements were necessary.

“After seeing the house cobble together a flimsy case and heard all the arguments from both sides, I don’t think we need additional testimony to prolong this process,” he said.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Senator Brown stood with several other Democratic Senators on Friday morning to call witnesses for the impeachment process.

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC)

Sen. Burr has not yet released an official statement and has not yet tweeted about his decision.

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Sen. Cantwell has not yet made an official statement and has not tweeted about her decision.

Sen. Shelley Moore (R-WV)

Sen. Moore tweeted in a video message on Friday why she would not vote on additional witnesses.

Sen. Benjamin Cardin (D-MD)

Senator Cardin released a statement and video Wednesday saying he needed witnesses and documents to ensure fair trial.

Senator Thomas Carper (D-DE)

Senator Carper submitted a question Wednesday during the impeachment process calling additional witnesses.

, @ SenatorCarper to property manager:

Some claim that witnesses or documents prolong this process. Isn’t it true that the statements of the three witnesses in the Clinton trial were each completed on one day and that the chief justice is empowered to resolve claims to privileges or witness questions? pic.twitter.com/zlnE94gMmL

– Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) January 29, 2020

Senator Robert Casey (D-PA)

Sen. Casey was a supporter of calling witnesses and documents. He tweeted on Friday and urged the Americans to call their senators to call for a fair trial.

My office has heard of thousands of Pennsylvania people supporting witnesses and documents. There are still a few hours before the Senate votes on this issue. So call your senators at 202-224-3121 and request the fair trial America deserves.

– Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 31, 2020

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Senator Cassidy did not publish a testimony to witnesses and did not tweet about his decision, but tweeted a video about the impeachment as partisan process on Thursday.

I have twice asked the property managers to explain why they thought the partisans’ impeachment was too divisive to remove Clinton. No direct answer. Our founders have warned of what America is experiencing now. Property managers should recognize this. pic.twitter.com/1rFPXaIv7K

– U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy), January 31, 2020

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Sen. Collins, who was considered a swing vote, released a statement on Thursday that she would vote for witnesses and documents to be summoned.

Senator Christopher Coons (D-DE)

Sen. Coons tweeted in a New York Times article on Friday with the short message: “Bolton has to testify. That’s ridiculous.”

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

Senator Cornyn wrote several tweets on Friday in which he spoke out against witnesses.

“All of the sworn testimony from the impeachment investigation of the house of 17 witnesses and the documents received were available and were used by both the house and POTUS in the #ImpeachmentTrial,” he said. “It’s just wrong to say that there were no witnesses.”

All affidavits from the impeachment investigation of the house of 17 witnesses and the documents received were available and were used by both the house and POTUS in the #ImpeachmentTrial. It is simply wrong to say that there were no witnesses.

– Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn), January 31, 2020

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Sen. Cortez Masto did not publish a testimony and did not tweet about her decision.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Sen. Cotton has not released a testimony and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

Sen. Cramer appeared on CNN on Friday morning and said it was time to get the impeachment process behind us.

“Democrats have failed to file charges against @realDonaldTrump, and no witness would change that,” he said.

Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Sen. Crapo has not released a testimony and has not tweeted about his decision.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

In a tweet on Friday morning, Senator Cruz said he would vote against hearing other witnesses.

“We’ve heard enough. It’s time to acquit @realDonaldTrump,” he said, along with a link to a Politico article about Joe Biden that argued against witnesses in 1999.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT)

Senator Daines appeared in Fox News on Friday morning and said the Senate had heard enough.

“It’s time to release @realDonaldTrump and let people decide about 2020,” he tweeted with a clip from his segment.

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Sen. Duckworth was a supporter of calling for additional witnesses to ensure fair trial.

“So what if he did?” Contradicts the concept that nobody in America is above the law – especially not the president, who is required by the constitution to faithfully implement the law. The president’s defense seems to argue that he is actually above the law.

– Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 30, 2020

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Senator Durbin appeared in several news agencies on Friday morning and called for witnesses and documents.

Tomorrow the Senate will consider and then vote on whether to hear witnesses or not. I hope senators on both sides of the aisle can come together and give the American people what they want and deserve – a complete and fair process that sums up the truth on the matter.

– Senator Dick Durbin (@ SenatorDurbin) January 31, 2020

Senator Michael Enzi (R-WY)

Sen. Enzi did not publish a testimony and did not tweet about his decision.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Sen. Ernst did not publish any testimony and did not tweet about her decision.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Senator Feinstein published a statement Wednesday demanding John Bolton’s testimony.

“Bolton may be a first-hand, confirmatory witness to information that serves as evidence based on its direct interaction with the President,” she said. “The decision the Senate has to make is whether we hear from John Bolton now – a testimony that may be a critical factor in the Senators’ vote review – or whether we postpone learning what he has to say until his book comes out in March. “

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Senator Fischer released a statement on Friday morning that it was time to vote on the impeachment articles.

“The imposition of an impeachment investigation is not the responsibility of the Senate, but of the house. The property managers presented 192 video clips with testimony from 13 witnesses and submitted more than 28,000 pages of documents, ”she said. “All senators have the evidence that the House used to pass their impeachment proceedings.”

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Sen. Gardner did not publish a testimony and did not tweet about his decision.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY

Senator Gillibrand has not released an official statement, but asked a question on Thursday about the trial without witnesses or relevant evidence.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

In a statement released on Wednesday, Senator Graham said additional statements are unnecessary.

“For reasons of reasoning, everything that John Bolton ascribes could be assumed to be correct, and yet the House case would fall far below the standards to remove a president from office,” he said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Sen. Grassley has not released a testimony and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Sen. Harris, who recently rejected her presidential bid, was one of several Senate Democrats who held a press conference on Friday morning to call witnesses.

“The American people – the vast majority of the American public – want this US Senate to provide the new evidence,” she said. “The only place where this is discussed between Republicans and Democrats is not among the Americans – it’s here in the United States Senate.”

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH)

Sen. Hassan has not released a testimony and has not tweeted about her decision.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Sen. Hawley has tweeted in several articles last week that he refuses to call new witnesses.

“We heard the evidence. You have no case,” he wrote on Wednesday.

Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Senator Heinrich tweeted on Friday morning saying the impeachment process would not be fair without witnesses.

“An acquittal is not possible without a fair trial,” he added.

You cannot have a fair trial without witnesses and you cannot get an acquittal without a fair trial.

– Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) January 31, 2020

Mazie Hirono (D-HI)

Senator Hirono has made no official statement on impeachment, but tweeted Thursday that President Trump was “dropped off” by the Republicans.

Our country is in great danger. @realDonaldTrump already had some limitations in its behavior and now there will be even fewer. He was let off the hook by the Republicans. But he is not released by the American people.

– Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono), January 31, 2020

Senator John Hoeven (R-ND)

Sen. Hoeven has not released a testimony and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Sen. Hyde-Smith has not released an official testimony on witnesses, but has referred to the impeachment hearings as a “major American tragedy.”

Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK)

Senator Inhofe asked a question about the need for witnesses during this week’s hearing.

“Even if additional witnesses are called in, do the property managers ever imagine that a fair trial has taken place in the Senate that ends in the acquittal of the president?” He asked.

Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Sen. Johnson has released no testimony and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Doug Dones (D-AL)

Sen. Jones tweeted a video message on Friday that said “an unbelievable pity” that apparently no new witnesses were being called.

Today we will decide whether this is a fair and complete process when we vote on whether additional witnesses and documents should be admitted or not. And folks, I want to make it clear: the world is watching what we do. I hope my colleagues vote to do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/eJrTWJ83JY

– Doug Jones (@SenDougJones), January 31, 2020

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Senator Kaine posted a message on Facebook on Friday calling the witness vote “a vote to determine whether it’s a trial or a deception.”

“It is so important for the American people that the Senate try to impeach the President in at least as fair a manner as the Richmond Traffic Court in the city,” he added.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA)

Sen. Kennedy has not released an official testimony on witnesses, but replied to Bolton’s book that it did not answer the question of why President Trump asked for an investigation.

Sen. Angus King (I-ME)

Sen. King tweeted a simple message to support the witnesses on Friday.

“We have to hear from John Bolton,” he said.

We have to hear from John Bolton.

– Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) January 31, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Senator Klobuchar, one of the senators who were still in the 2020 presidential competition, appeared on a radio show this week and asked additional witnesses to testify.

“We shouldn’t be afraid of the facts,” she said. “We need to get to the bottom of this, now that we are in this situation, we have to fully understand what happened.”

Senator James Lankford (R-OK)

Sen. Lankford has not released an official statement, but tweeted this week: “John Bolton is not a shrinking purple, if he has insight or information he should share it now.”

After that, you have a moment to determine if further evidence or evidence is required. John Bolton is not a shrinking purple, if he has insights or information he should share it now.

– Senator James Lankford (@ SenatorLankford) January 27, 2020

Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT)

Senator Leahy expressed his support for the appointment of additional witnesses.

“I hope that all senators see what decisions we are making today to define our government system for years to come,” he tweeted on Friday.

2 / And that is exactly the serious question we are facing: is the Senate able to fulfill its constitutional duty to hold a real trial? Can the President misuse his power for personal gain? Will the checks & balances that define our democracy remain intact or suffer beyond repair?

– Senator Patrick Leahy (@ SenatorLeahy), January 31, 2020

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)

Sen. Lee has not released an official statement on witnesses, but in a tweet on Thursday questioned the “standard” of impeachment “welcomed by property managers”.

Would President Bush have been charged with NSA surveillance, detention of combatants, or use of waterboarding for impeachment? https://t.co/L7FQibZPDR

– Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) January 30, 2020

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA)

Sen. Loeffler has not made an official statement on witnesses, but has spoken out against the impeachment proceedings and called it the “circus”.

Day 9 of impeachment … I know I can’t believe it either.

Another day in this circus where we could do a good job for the Americans is like @realdonaldtrump.

At this point, the case is essentially closed. I just need a sandwich. pic.twitter.com/hbPu00JbbZ

– Senator Kelly Loeffler (@ Senator Loeffler) January 31, 2020

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Sen. Manchin has not released an official statement, but has told the news markets that it is important to see relevant documents and hear from witnesses.

Edward Markey (D-MA)

Senator Markey has not released an official witness testimony.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senator McConnell, the Senate majority leader, released a statement Wednesday that the Senate had heard of 13 witnesses in 192 video clips.

Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ)

Sen. McSally tweeted on Wednesday that it was time to vote on the impeachment and focus again on other priorities.

After two weeks in the Senate, 13 witnesses and 28,000 pieces of evidence, it’s time for the Senate to vote and go back to the priorities of the American people …

– Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) January 30, 2020

Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ)

Senator Menendez held a press conference with other Democrats earlier this week to call witnesses.

“It is amazing that you have a witness who provides essential information on the essence of Impeachment No. 1 article, Abuse of Power, who says ‘I am ready to move forward’ and our colleagues ultimately refuse to accept it to call person to report, ”he said.

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

Senator Merkley has not released an official statement, but tweeted on Friday afternoon criticizing another senator for voting against witnesses.

At first it was “There is nothing to see here, everything is fine.”

Then: “Yes, Trump did these things and they are bad but not indictable.”

Now it says, “Yeah, Trump did these things and they’re rejectable, but we don’t want to.”

No wonder they desperately want to bury facts or block witnesses. https://t.co/5VC7mKbDUr

– Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 31, 2020

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Sen. Moran has not made an official statement.

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Senator Murkowski was one of the Republican senators who were considered a swing vote. She announced on Friday that she would vote against other witnesses.

“The house has decided to initiate impeachment proceedings that are rash and faulty. I carefully examined the need for additional witnesses and documents to address the shortcomings of his trial, but ultimately decided that I would vote against the subpoena requests, ”she said.

(4/5) Unfortunately, I have to admit that the Congress failed as an institution.

It has also become clear that some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process and involve the Supreme Court in attacking the Supreme Judge.

– Senator Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski), January 31, 2020

Senator Christopher Murphy (D-CT)

Senator Murphy responded to the call to witnesses in a live Facebook video on Thursday, saying that it was “unconstitutional” not to ask for witnesses and documents.

“There has never been a trial in the history of the US Senate – remember that the Senate not only accuses presidents but also judges – who had no witnesses. In fact, in almost every trial in the Senate, there were witnesses who were not summoned to the House of Representatives, ”he said.

Senator Patty Murray (D-WA)

Senator Murray tweeted on Friday to “urge my colleagues to choose our country, our national security, our democratic institutions, and above all the rule of law.”

On the way to today’s process, I urge my colleagues to choose our country, our national security, our democratic institutions and, above all, the rule of law. Each one of us will be able to decide forever whether we deserve the fair trial against America or whether we can cover it up.

– Senator Patty Murray (@ Patty Murray) January 31, 2020

Rand Paul (R-KY)

Senator Paul has not released an official statement, but tweeted earlier this week and asked why John Bolton did not testify in front of the house.

Why didn’t John Bolton testify outside the US house? Apparently, his pre-sale book wasn’t quite ready!

– Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul), January 27, 2020

House representative impeachment officer Adam Schiff said the house asked Bolton to testify but refused to testify.

Senator David Perdue (R-GA)

Sen. Perdue told news agencies this week that the house should have called witnesses during his impeachment investigation.

Senator Gary Peters (D-MI)

Sen. Peters has not published a witness testimony.

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)

Senator Portman released a statement on Friday afternoon that additional witnesses were not needed.

“Since the publication of the Zelensky transcript in the past four months, I have consistently said that I believe that some of the President’s actions in this case – including asking a foreign country to investigate a potential political opponent and the delay Aid to Ukraine – significant – was wrong and inappropriate. However, I don’t think the President’s actions will result in a properly elected President leaving office and being removed from the ballot in the middle of an election, ”he said. “I also believe it will take weeks, if not months, to process additional witnesses. It is time for the House of Representatives and the Senate to revisit the issues that most concern Americans.”

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI)

Sen. Reed has not published an official statement, but tweeted a link to a New York Times report on John Bolton’s book.

“That,” he tweeted with an emoji of exclamation points.

Senator James Risch (R-ID)

Senator Risch has not given an official opinion on witnesses.

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS)

Sen. Roberts has not released an official witness testimony.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Sen. Romney has not released an official statement, but told reporters this week that he wants to hear from witnesses like John Bolton.

Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

Sen. Rosen has not released an official statement, but tweeted this week, “I take my constitutional duty seriously in this process.”

I take my constitutional duty seriously in this process.

Today, together with several colleagues, I asked the property managers how the president’s attitude towards foreign aid for Ukraine differs from that regarding foreign aid. pic.twitter.com/LKlTOlX2OO

– Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) January 30, 2020

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD)

Sen. Rounds released a statement on Friday that Congress has done its due diligence and needs no additional witnesses.

“Based on the constitution, the facts that Parliament has presented to us, and the political nature of this entire impeachment process, I know that we have the information we need to make our decision,” he said. “The need for witnesses would, unfortunately, legitimize the process of the house, which brought accusations with no evidence of fact.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Senator Rubio tweeted on Friday that he would not invite witnesses.

“Just because measures meet an impeachment standard is not in the country’s best interest to remove a president from office,” he said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Sen. Sanders, who is still in the 2020 presidential race, tweeted on Friday that a fair trial needs witnesses.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” He asked.

A fair impeachment procedure means hearing testimony.

This is not a radical idea.

So what are the Republicans afraid of?

– Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders), January 31, 2020

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE)

Sen. Sasse has not given an official opinion on witnesses.

Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI)

Sen. Schatz has not released an official statement, but was a supporter of the testimony.

No witnesses mean no discharge.

– Brian Schatz (@brianschatz), January 31, 2020

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Der Anführer der Senatsminorität hat die Aufrufe zur Zeugenaussage im Prozess angeführt.

Er twitterte am Freitag und sagte: “Die Wahrheit wird irgendwann herauskommen.”

Ich glaube, die Wahrheit wird irgendwann herauskommen. Republikanische Senatoren sollten darüber nachdenken, bevor sie heute abstimmen. Die Wahrheit wird irgendwann herauskommen.

– Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer), 31. Januar 2020

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Senator Scott von Florida, einer der größten Befürworter des Präsidenten im Senat, hat seine Ablehnung des Amtsenthebungsverfahrens zum Ausdruck gebracht.

“Wir haben genug Zeit damit verschwendet”, twitterte er diese Woche. “Zeit, wieder an die Arbeit zu gehen.”

Genug ist genug. Haus Dems hatte die Chance, ihren Fall zu beweisen und scheiterte. Wir haben genug Zeit damit verschwendet. Zeit, sich wieder an die Arbeit zu machen. https://t.co/3FYOtin326

– Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) 30. Januar 2020

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

Sen. Scott aus South Carolina hat keine offizielle Aussage zu Zeugen veröffentlicht, hat aber Nexstar DC-Korrespondent Kellie Meyer diese Woche mitgeteilt, dass er für sie nicht offen ist.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)

Senator Shaheen hat keine offizielle Aussage zu Zeugen veröffentlicht.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL)

Sen. Shelby hat keine offizielle Aussage zu Zeugen veröffentlicht.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)

Sen. Sinema hat keine offizielle Aussage zu Zeugen veröffentlicht.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN)

Sen. Smith twitterte am Freitag und forderte Bolton zur Aussage auf.

“Die Wahrheit wird herauskommen”, sagte sie. “Das tut es immer.”

Die Wahrheit wird herauskommen. Das tut es fast immer.

Verstehen wir die vollständige Wahrheit. Lassen Sie uns Bolton unter Eid stellen und einen fairen Prozess führen. https://t.co/cLdD5To0iN

– Senatorin Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith), 31. Januar 2020

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

Abgeordneter Stabenow hat keine offizielle Stellungnahme zu Zeugen abgegeben.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

Senator Sullivan hat keine offizielle Aussage zu Zeugen veröffentlicht.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT)

Sen. Tester hat keine offizielle Aussage zu Zeugen veröffentlicht.

Senator John Thune (R-SD)

Sen. Thune hat keine offizielle Aussage zu Zeugen veröffentlicht.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Senator Tillis twitterte am Freitag und sagte, es sei Zeit zu stimmen, um den Präsidenten freizusprechen.

“Wir haben 16 Stunden lang Fragen von Senatoren an die Hausverwalter und den Anwalt des Weißen Hauses gehört, und die Demokraten haben immer noch einen schwachen Fall gegen den Präsidenten, ohne Grund, ihn zu entfernen”, sagte er.

Wir haben 16 Stunden lang Fragen von Senatoren an die Hausverwalter und den Anwalt des Weißen Hauses gehört, und die Demokraten haben immer noch einen schwachen Fall gegen den Präsidenten, ohne Grund, ihn zu entfernen. Es ist Zeit, dass der Senat abstimmt, um Präsident @realDonaldTrump freizusprechen. #impeachment pic.twitter.com/QIvy4GNc5d

– Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) 31. Januar 2020

Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-PA)

Sen. Toomey hat keine offizielle Aussage zu Zeugen veröffentlicht.

Senator Tom Udall (D-NM)

Senator Udall twitterte am Freitag und sagte, ein Prozess ohne Zeugen und Dokumente sei eine Vertuschung.

„Die Amerikaner sehen zu und wollen, dass der Kongress seine Arbeit macht. Das bedeutet, die volle Wahrheit über den Machtmissbrauch von @POTUS herauszufinden “, sagte er.

Ein Prozess ohne Zeugen und Dokumente ist eine Vertuschung. So einfach ist das.

Die Amerikaner sehen zu und wollen, dass der Kongress seine Arbeit macht. Das bedeutet, dass Sie die volle Wahrheit über den Machtmissbrauch von @POTUS erfahren.

– Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall), 31. Januar 2020

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)

Senator Van Hollen twitterte diese Woche und hoffte, dass seine republikanischen Kollegen Zeugen einladen werden.

Gut gesagt, @RepAdamSchiff.

Die Hausverwalter erklärten sich damit einverstanden, dass der Oberste Richter über Zeugenaussagen entscheidet und seine Entscheidungen respektiert.

Warum werden die Anwälte des Präsidenten nicht

Ich hoffe, dass meine republikanischen Kollegen über meinen Antrag, diese unparteiische Idee in die Realität umzusetzen, mit Ja stimmen werden. pic.twitter.com/Osr5CqlmNZ

– Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) 30. Januar 2020

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA)

Sen. Warner hat am Freitag getwittert, dass John Bolton aussagen soll.

“I have a feeling we’re all going to look pretty stupid when this book comes out if the Senate does not allow John Bolton to testify,” he said of Bolton’s forthcoming book.

I have a feeling we’re all going to look pretty stupid when this book comes out if the Senate does not allow John Bolton to testify. https://t.co/f7oNXj8SdD

— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 31, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Sen. Warren, one of the remaining presidential candidates, has been a vocal supporter of calling for witnesses and documents.

Faith in our American institutions is at an all-time low. The fact that GOP senators are covering up the President’s corruption with a sham impeachment trial without witnesses & documents doesn’t help. History will judge us for what happens next.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 31, 2020

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

Sen. Whitehouse joined several other senators in tweeting a New York Times article Friday about John Bolton’s forthcoming book.

“This story confirms – screams – the need for witnesses,” he said.

This story confirms – screams – the need for witnesses.

Republicans want to rush to verdict on incomplete evidence. https://t.co/RV0KqmPZL4

— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 31, 2020

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Sen. Wicker has not released an official statement but tweeted several clips of President Trump’s counsel Alan Dershowitz arguing against impeachment.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Sen. Wyden has not released an official statement but joined fellow Democrats during a news conference this week about wanting witnesses.

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN)

Sen. Young has not released an official statement on witnesses.