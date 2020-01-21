Trump’s impeachment process with rules struggle to begin long days

WASHINGTON (AP) – The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are scheduled to take place in the Capitol.

On the eve of the trial, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell proposed a shortened two-day calendar for each side’s opening arguments.

The rule package will be one of the first rules of procedure when the senators meet on Tuesday afternoon. Trump’s lawyers are seeking a quick acquittal.

But Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer calls McConnell’s plan “a national disgrace.”

Trump is attending a world leader conference in Davos, Switzerland.

The house-democratic managers overseeing the impeachment process have asked Trump’s chief lawyer in the process to disclose any first-hand knowledge of the allegations against the Republican president.

Four television screens take up less space, the employees grab seats near the wall and a podium is in the middle of the aisle.