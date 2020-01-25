Trump’s impeachment trial: President’s lawyers have first chance to defend him on Saturday

WASHINGTON – Closing their files, House Democrats warned during the Trump removal trial that the President would continue to abuse his power and endanger American democracy unless Congress intervened to remove him before the 2020 elections.

They then implored Republican senators to authorize further testimony before making a final verdict.

“Give America a fair trial,” said Representative Adam Schiff, the chief responsible for removing the Democrats, on Friday. “It is worth it.”

Schiff delivered final remarks from Democrats during Senate trial after three days of methodical and passionate arguments detailing accusations that Trump abused power by asking Ukraine for political polls from political rivals and then hindered congressional investigation into the matter. The president’s lawyers have their first chance to defend him on Saturday and should argue that he acted appropriately.

The opening arguments seem to have done nothing to shake Republican support for Trump or persuade enough centrist GOP lawmakers to call new witnesses, including former Trump national security adviser John Bolton. In his latest appeal to legislators and a divided nation, Schiff argued that a finding of guilt in the Senate is the only remedy left to curb what he called the “imminent threat” posed to the nation by impulses unconstitutional of Trump.

“He is who he is,” said Schiff. “You know it’s not going to stop. … It’s not going to stop unless Congress does something.”

The moment in history was apparent, only the third impeachment trial of an American president, as were the partisan views of the Trump presidency and efforts to end it.

When Schiff quoted a story with someone close to Trump as saying that any Republican vote with the Democrats would be “head on a pike,” GOP senators in the room began to whisper, “It is not true.

The House removed Trump last month, accusing him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine for political polls on Biden and other issues while denying military aid to an American ally who was at war with border Russia. A second indictment accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify in the House after the investigation.

Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow said, “We are going to refute and refute, and we are going to put together an affirmative file tomorrow.”

The Republicans are defending Trump’s actions appropriately and making the impeachment lawsuit a politically motivated effort to weaken him in his re-election campaign. Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and a possible acquittal is considered likely.

Before that, senators will make a critical decision next week on democratic demands to hear testimony from Trump’s best people, including Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who refused to appear in the chamber. It would take four Republican senators to join the Democratic minority to seek witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be insufficient.

“This must stop,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., A Trump confidant.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Justice John Roberts, Friday’s session opened with a comprehensive Democrats’ case that Trump’s actions with Ukraine were not unique, but were part of a pattern of “behavior destructive “now threatening the fundamental foundations of American democracy.

Schiff told senators that Trump has repeatedly shown that he is ready to put his personal political interests above those of the country he has vowed to protect.

The evidence shows, he said, that Trump ignored the advice of his own national security apparatus to chase “goofy” theories about Ukraine, pushed by lawyer Rudy Giuliani, resulting in “hell of ‘a Russian coup’ that benefited Vladimir Putin at the expense of the United States. .

It was not just a foreign policy dispute, argued Schiff, but a violation of longstanding American values ​​for Trump to take advantage of an ally – in this case, Ukraine, a democracy in trouble with Russian troops – for the inquiries he wanted before 2020.

When the House began investigating his actions, the Democrats said, Trump openly blocked the probe. Even then president Richard Nixon, they argued, understood better the need to comply with Congress in some of his monitoring requests.

Drawing on historical figures, the founding fathers of late Senator GOP John McCain and the fictitious Atticus Finch, Schiff made his arguments forcefully.

“Next time, it may be you,” he said, pointing to one senator after another. “Do you think for a moment that if he thought it was in his best interest, he wouldn’t ask you to be investigated?”

The impeachment trial takes place against the backdrop of the 2020 election, as voters assess Trump’s presidency and his candidacy for a second term. Four senatorial Democratic presidential candidates are outside the election campaign, sitting as jurors.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the public was a little more likely to say that the Senate should condemn and dismiss Trump than not to do it, from 45% to 40%. But a significant percentage, 14%, said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump should allow key assistants to appear as witnesses at trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said so, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

No president has ever been removed from the Senate, neither Andrew Johnson in 1868 nor Bill Clinton in 1999. Nixon left office before a vote in the House that was likely to remove him.

The House mounted its Trump case after a government whistleblower complained about its July 2019 appeal with Ukraine. The Chamber relied on the testimony of current and former national security officials and diplomats, many of whom defied the White House instructions not to appear.

Evidence presented in the Chamber investigation showed that Trump, along with Giuliani, continued the investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter, who were on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company, and sought to uncover a disputed theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

It is a story that many in the president’s camp continue to push. Giuliani, in a Friday appearance on “Fox & Friends”, insisted on presenting evidence on his new podcast.

In the end, Schiff predicted that the Trump team will try to distract senators from the case, in part by laying personal attacks on all of the House’s prosecutors. He reminded senators of the issues and re-read the articles of indictment.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.