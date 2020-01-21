Trump’s impeachment trial to start Tuesday with long battle for rules

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is scheduled to take place at the Capitol, a contentious process to judge his actions in Ukraine as the Americans speak out at the start of an election year.

As Senate reconvenes with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding over rare impeachment tribunal, senators have vowed “impartial justice”, legacy of Trump’s presidency and checks and balances are at stake before a politically divided nation.

A first test will take place at noon when the session is opened to vote on the rules of debate proposed by the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell.

On the eve of the trial, the Republican leader proposed a compressed schedule for opening statements, just two days on each side, while Trump’s lawyers argued for prompt dismissal of “flimsy” charges against the president and acquittal.

“All this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution which the Senate should condemn quickly and without detour,” the lawyers for the president wrote in their first complete file on Monday. “The articles should be rejected and the president should be acquitted immediately.”

The Democrats – while House attorneys practiced opening debates until late at night in the Senate – have vowed to oppose a speedy trial as they demand new witnesses and documents.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warned of a “cover-up” of McConnell’s plan which could lead to 12-hour consecutive days.

“It is clear that Senator McConnell is determined to make it much more difficult to obtain witnesses and documents and intends to hasten the trial,” said Schumer. He described the proposed rules as “national disgrace”.

The early days of the trial are now almost certainly tangled in procedural motions in the Senate or, more likely, in camera, as senators must refrain from speaking during the trial.

Senators are only ready for the third presidential recall trial in U.S. history, which takes place a few weeks before the first primaries of the 2020 elections, with four senators vying for Democratic nomination on the sidelines of the campaign .

Vermont-based senator Bernie Sanders told supporters of Des Moines that they will have to “carry the ball” for him while he sits in Washington. Iowa caucuses are in less than two weeks.

At the White House, as the president embarked on a trip to the world leaders’ conference in Davos, Switzerland, officials welcomed the proposed Republican trial.

“We are pleased that the draft resolution protects the president’s rights to a fair trial, and we look forward to making a vigorous defense of the facts and the process as soon as possible, and to requesting an acquittal as soon as possible,” said the White House legislator. business manager Eric Ueland.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also be absent from the debates, leading a bipartisan Congress delegation to Poland and Israel to commemorate the 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz at the end of the Second World War.

House Democrats removed the president from office last month on two counts: abuse of power by denying US military aid to Ukraine as he urged the country to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden and obstructs Congress by refusing to cooperate in their investigation.

The Constitution gives the House the exclusive power to impeach a president and the Senate the final verdict by meeting as an impeachment tribunal for a trial.

On Monday evening, the president appointed eight Republicans from the House, some of his fiercest supporters, to a task force to rally support beyond the Senate chamber to the court of public opinion.

McConnell wants a speedy trial and an acquittal, and with Republicans with a majority in the Senate, the proposed trial is expected to be approved by presidential senators. The Republican leader had promised to lay down rules similar to those of President Bill Clinton’s last trial in 1999, but his resolution diverged in several ways, which may cause some senators on both sides to worry.

After the four opening days of oral argument, senators will have until 4:00 pm for questions to the prosecution and the defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then will there be votes on whether or not to call other witnesses.

At the end of the deliberations, the Senate would then vote on each article of dismissal.

Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney reported to constituents on Monday that he agreed with the resolution presented by McConnell, although he said the allegations against Trump were “extremely serious – President a- Did he abuse his office for personal political gain, and obstruct the congressional investigation by blocking subpoenas? “

Romney is one of a small number of Republican senators who wish to consider testimony and documents that were not part of the investigation into the removal of the House, but the testing of their votes will likely come later.

With the tightening of security at the Capitol, House prosecutors led by the chairman of the intelligence committee, Adam Schiff, made their way Monday through crowds of tourists in the Rotunda to visit the Senate chamber. The White House legal team led by Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow quickly followed.

The doors to the Senate Chamber were closed to onlookers and the media during visits. Four television monitors have been set up inside the Senate chamber to show testimonies, exhibits and potentially tweets or other social media, according to a person familiar with the case but not authorized to discuss it by his last name.

In their own files on Monday, House prosecutors issued new demands for a fair trial. “President Trump says his indictment is a partisan hoax. He’s wrong,” prosecutors wrote.

Democrats in the House said the President could not play both ways – dismissing the facts of the House case but also obstructing congressional summons for witnesses and testimony. “Senators must honor their own oaths by holding a fair trial with all the relevant evidence,” they wrote.

The White House document released on Monday indicates that the two charges against the president are not impenetrable offenses. He says the impeachment investigation, centered on Trump’s request that the President of Ukraine open an investigation into his Democratic rival Biden, was never intended to find the truth.

The Democrats in the House, in their initial briefing this weekend, called Trump’s conduct “the constitutionmakers’ worst nightmare.”

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in an election in the United States for personal political gain,” wrote the House’s prosecutor, then attempted to cover up his scheme by preventing Congress from investigating his misconduct. ” “

But the Trump team said on Monday that even if Trump were to abuse his power by denying military aid to Ukraine, it would not be impenetrable because it would not violate a specific criminal status.

No president has ever been removed from office. With its Republican majority of 53 to 47 votes, the Senate should not gather two thirds of the votes necessary for the conviction. Even if it did, the White House team argues that it would be a “‘unconstitutional conviction’ because the indictments were too broad.

Administration officials argued that a similar imprecision applied to the perjury case in the Clinton dismissal trial.

The White House also suggests that the House investigation was lacking because it did not investigate Biden or his son Hunter, who served on the board of directors of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was a vice- President. There is no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Biden.

