Trump’s job approval rating last month was six points during the Corus virus

President Donald Trump’s approval rating sank by six points in April as more Americans expressed opposition to his Corrow virus response in recent weeks.

A new Gallup poll released on Thursday reported that the president’s approval fell from 49 percent to 43 percent. According to the survey, 54 percent of Americans oppose Trump’s actions.

The president’s approval rating dropped six points after a Gallup poll on March 24, which found that 49 percent of Americans approved of Mr. Trump.

“The six-point drop in the president’s approval rating is the toughest drop Gallop has ever recorded for Trump’s presidency,” the poll said in a report. He added that this was not the lowest approval rating for Mr. Trump, as his average with the gallop was 40 percent.

The increase in polls in mid-March for the president began after the federal government began responding to its coronavirus, including approving long-distance social measures for the public.

Mr Trump’s initial boost did not last long with the spread of the virus, although the president continues to appear at White House press conferences to take part in measures to curb the epidemic.

The current health and economic crisis is one of the toughest conditions Mr. Trump has faced during his presidency, and if the economy does not return, it could affect his bid for re-election in November.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has the highest number of deaths worldwide with more than 653,000 infections and 30,998 deaths.

Gallup found that Mr. Trump’s support among Democrats had fallen by six points, with only 7 percent approving of his job. Among independents, approval fell from 43 percent to 39 percent. His approval of the Republicans was 93 percent, a number that has remained relatively stable during his presidency.

In comparison, congressional approval ratings rose to 30 percent over the same period. The last time Congress passed it was in 2009.

State governors have also seen increased approval among residents as they work on policies to prevent the spread of the virus.

FiveThirtyEight compares a list of 15 state governors and how they are rated before and before the virus.

All state governors saw a double-digit increase in approval, except for Florida Gov. Ron de Esantis, a Republican. He went from 58 percent approval to 51 percent.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, and Mike de Wayne, the governor of Ohio, saw the highest increase in their approval since the disease began, with 81, 79 and 80 percent approval, respectively. they had.

A recent Gallup poll of the president’s approval ran from April 1 to April 14, and 1,101 American adults responded. The poll contains 4% error.

