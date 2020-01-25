Trump’s lawyer says Dems wants to “destroy” the last election

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s lawyers opened their defense against deposition on Saturday by claiming that he “did absolutely nothing wrong” when he asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden. They accused Democratic prosecutors of omitting essential evidence when they presented their case.

The president’s lawyers are urging the republican-led room to acquit Trump of allegations that he has abused his power and hindered the congress.

Trump’s legal team planned an aggressive, broad defense that claimed a broad overview of presidential powers and portrayed him as being besieged by political opponents determined to undo the results of the 2016 election and ensure that he is not re-elected in November. The lawyers are also striving to put Democrat Joe Biden on the defensive while campaigning for the lead-off Iowa caucuses next month.

“Not only are they asking you to destroy the results of the last election, but as I said before, they are asking you to remove President Trump from an election that will take place in about nine months,” said White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. “They ask you to destroy all ballot papers in this country on your own initiative.

The opening of the defense case comes after a three-day presentation by House Democrats. While finishing on Friday, they claimed that Trump will continue to insist on abusing his power and endanger US democracy unless Congress intervenes to remove him before the 2020 elections. They also begged Republicans to give new testimonials before senators make a final judgment.

“Give America a fair trial,” said California Rep. Adam Schiff, the leading Democratic impeachment manager. “She’s worth it.”

Schiff closed the case of the Democrats after methodical and passionate arguments in which he accused Trump of abusing the power of Ukraine to request politically motivated probes from political rivals and subsequently hindering Congress’s investigation into the case. Trump’s lawyers claim that Trump was in his rights as president when he asked Ukraine to investigate.

House managers made the procession over the Capitol before the trial resumed on Saturday to deliver the 28,578-page report of their case to the Senate.

The seven democratic prosecutors spent their arguments with video clips, e-mail correspondence and lessons in American history. Republicans who found the presentation annoying and superfluous can expect differences in tone and style from Trump’s lawyers who planned to attack the accusation on both political and legal grounds.

“It is really trying to get the president out of the vote in 2020. They don’t trust the American people to make a decision,” said lawyer Jay Sekulow.

It was expected that defense lawyers would insist that Trump was not only the victim of democratic indignation, but also of overly aggressive agents and prosecutors. The lawyers are likely to mention mistakes made by the FBI in overseeing a former Trump campaign assistant in the now closed investigation of Russia. In response to allegations that he had invited foreign interference, they have already claimed that it was no different than Hillary Clinton’s use of a former British spy to collect opposition investigation into Trump in 2016.

Takeover was likely, given that Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate, and a two-thirds vote would be needed for conviction.

Trump, with his eyes on the audience outside the Senate room, regretted the trial schedule in a tweet and said, “It seems that my lawyers are being forced to start Saturday, which is called Death Valley in Death Valley.”

Arguments were scheduled for just a few hours Saturday in what lawyers called a sneak preview. They will continue on Monday.

The president is tried in the Senate after the House accused him last month of abusing his office by Ukraine to request the probes, while the government withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid. The second article of accusation against Trump accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to testify in the House probe.

The Senate is on its way to a crucial vote next week on democratic demands for testimony from top Trump assistants, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, who refused to appear in front of the House. Four Republican senators would be needed to join the Democratic minority to find witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be missing.

“This must end,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a Trump counselor. He said he didn’t want to hear from Bolton or Joe Biden or his son Hunter. The younger Biden who was on the board of a gas company in Ukraine.

Democrats tried to anticipate anticipatory arguments from Trump’s lawyers on Friday and attacked lines of defense as “laughable.”

These include that Trump had a legitimate basis to worry about possible corruption in Ukraine and to interrupt military aid to the country. One of the president’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, was expected to argue that an unassailable crime requires criminal behavior, although many legal scholars say that this is not true.

With Chief Justice John Roberts the president, the last day of the Democratic arguments opened with Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a former army guard, who said that the only reason Trump eventually lost his grip on the aid that Ukraine desperately relied on to counter Russian aggression was because he was “caught.”

“The schedule was unraveling,” said Crow. The money for Ukraine was put on hold after Trump’s appeal on 25 July to Ukraine, which launched the accusation probe, and released on 11 September after Congress intervened.

During the three days, Democrats balanced the legal and history lessons with clear language about what they see as at stake: the security of American elections, the place of America in the world and the control of presidential power. The Democrats claimed that Trump’s motives were clear, that he abused power like no other president in history, swept up by a “completely fake” Ukraine theory under pressure from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“Let me tell you something. If justice doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter how good the Constitution is,” Schiff said in an emotional plea against a pin-free room. “If you find him guilty, you have to discover that he must be removed, because it is important. “

They argued that the abuse of Trump was for his own personal political advantage before the 2020 elections, even because administration officials warned of the theory that it was Ukraine, and not Russia, who was involved in the 2016 elections.

The challenge of the Democrats was clear because they tried to convince not only senators, but also an American audience divided over the Republican president in an election year.

A poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that the public was slightly more inclined to say that the Senate should condemn and remove Trump from office than say that it shouldn’t, 45% to 40% . But a significant percentage, 14%, said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump must allow top assistants to appear as witnesses during the trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said that, including majorities from Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

After both parties have completed their arguments next week, senators will face the question of whether they should call witnesses to testify. But that problem seems anything but solved. Republicans rejected the democratic efforts to get Trump assistants, including Bolton and Mulvaney, to testify in back-to-back votes earlier this week.

As far as Ukraine connections are concerned, there is evidence that Trump, together with Giuliani, has been investigating the Bidens and investigating the debunked theory that has hindered Ukraine in the 2016 US elections.

