Trump’s lawyer Sekulow throws everything but a kitchen sink into Senate speech

In a 10-minute speech to the Senate on Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow threw everything away, but the kitchen sink on the floor of the Senate, winking and waving head to a number of stories that didn’t have much to do. with the President’s defense strategy.

“It’s worth noting, they didn’t say anything about the resolution,” said Director of Indictment Matters Adam Schiff (D-CA) after the presentation of Sekulow, referring to the resolution of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for a high-speed impeachment trial. “They had no defense of the McConnell resolution because there is none.”

Instead, over and over, Sekulow blew out the type of smoke that was aired on Fox News, but that likely won’t help Trump’s legal case.

“This is not the first time that Mr. Schiff has posted transcripts that did not exist.”

Almost immediately when he started his speech, Sekulow shot Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“Director Schiff has just tried to sum up my colleague’s defense against the president,” said Sekulow. “He said, not in these words, of course, this is not the first time that Mr. Schiff has put words into transcripts that did not exist.”

Trump and others have long targeted Schiff for paraphrasing Trump at a removal hearing in September. Schiff didn’t pretend to quote Trump when he said that President Zelensky’s infamous call “reads like a classic shakedown of organized crime.” But Trump nonetheless repeatedly accused Schiff of lying about what he said, even implying that it was betrayal.

“Eric Holder (has been) detained in both civil and criminal cases.”

Then, a reference to the “Fast and Furious” scandal of the Obama years. It has remained a hobbyhorse of right-wing media – like the Sekulow radio show – for years. But that has nothing to do with the removal of Trump.

“Members, (there are) managers here before you today who have said that executive and constitutional privilege have no place in these proceedings,” said Sekulow. “On June 28, 2012, Attorney General Eric Holder became the first Attorney General in the United States to be held in civil and criminal custody. Why? Because President Obama asserted executive privilege. “

Obama invoked executive privilege to prevent Eric Holder, then Attorney General, from fully cooperating with the House investigation in 2012. But the differences between yesterday and today are countless – among other things, Trump never invoked privilege during the Chamber’s inquiry. He has just ordered those in charge of the executive power not to cooperate.

“In the Mueller report, there were discussions about insurance policies.”

Next are Robert Mueller and Peter Strzok.

“I remember, in the Mueller report, there were discussions about insurance policies,” said Sekulow. “The insurance policy has not worked so well. So we moved on to other investigations. I guess you would call it reinsurance, or an umbrella policy. And it didn’t work so well. And we are here today. “

There was actually no discussion in the Mueller report on an “insurance policy,” but it was Sekulow’s reference to a text message between two Justice Department officials that fueled the anti-DOJ complaints. of Trump for years.

Specifically, it was a message from the FBI official (since fired), Peter Strzok, sent to FBI-time lawyer Lisa Page in August 2016. Strzok explained how he was Trump is unlikely to be elected and then said, “I’m afraid we may not take this risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event that you die before you’re 40, ”he wrote to Page. He then said he was discussing the need to act aggressively to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“Thirty-three days, they clung to these articles of dismissal!”

Then came to search the Democrats for keeping the articles of impeachment for several weeks.

“Thirty-three days, they hung on to these articles of removal, 33 days,” said Sekulow. “It was such a rush from national security to remove this president before Christmas that they then detained him for 33 days.”

Republicans are obsessed with the delay between the House of Representatives’ approval of the impeachment articles against Trump and the effective transmission of the articles to the Senate.

The Democrats essentially recognized that the delay was supposed to put pressure on Republican senators to express their support for hearing witnesses during Trump’s trial – which a few vulnerable Republicans did. But on a more basic level, Democrats expressed concern in December that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is trying to speed up the impeachment trial and quickly let Trump out of the water. McConnell’s proposed prosecution proceedings, which would end the trial within days, appear to have confirmed this fear.