Trump’s lawyers say we have “all the information.” But there is still so much that we do not know.

There is still so much that we do not know about the Ukrainian scandal.

But in the words of President Trump’s defense lawyer Patrick Philbin, last night, “all the information is now available.”

“We must respect the ability of voters to gather information,” he said. “They have had many opportunities with the process they have conducted in the House to make all the information they want public and to be able to lay their charges against the president.”

“We think they have been refuted,” added Philbin. “Voters should be able to decide.”

All information is not yet available.

This is due in part to the complexity and sprawling nature of the campaign to suspend military aid in order to extort Ukraine from assisting President Trump politically; but it also stems from the unprecedented obstruction and denial of the right of Congress to oversee the executive power in which Trump and his allies have engaged.

In fact, the information that was discovered only came in the face of vigorous opposition from the White House.

All of the government witnesses the House Intelligence Committee has presented did so on subpoena from Congress. They were willing to testify without constraint; however, the summons were issued to provide legal cover so that key witnesses such as Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and NSC staff member Fiona Hill can speak.

And that doesn’t even mention the more active and aggressive campaign to ignore the House’s requests for documents and subpoenas. The State Department, for example, has yet to follow up on a subpoena issued at the outset of the removal investigation, although representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said last night that the agency had the information ready to be transmitted.

However, the problem is not simply that the White House has prevented the disclosure of information. There are key questions and threads that remain unanswered throughout the scandal.

The greatest specter of the scandal is undoubtedly that of the independence of the Ministry of Justice. Attorney General Bill Barr has carefully issued statements distancing from various points in the scandal in which the Department of Justice has been asked to initiate or close relevant investigations; we still do not know if the independence of the DOJ has been compromised.

This goes to the heart of any testimony that former national security adviser John Bolton would offer on the question of whether Trump has regularly agreed to close sensitive DOJ investigations in exchange for political favors during phone calls with foreign leaders.

To reinforce the point: at noon Friday – while the impeachment procedure was to end – the New York Times published an article based on the manuscript of Bolton’s book saying that Trump had tried to bring Bolton into the pressure campaign by Ukraine.

Another thread lost in all of this is the alleged White House abuse of its own classification system. White House lawyers have been charged by the intelligence community’s whistleblower for putting harmful transcripts of Trump and foreign leaders in an electronic safe, where the most sensitive documents are supposed to be kept.

Lev Parnas, Giuliani’s henchman who is running a bizarre public relations campaign with discovery evidence from his criminal campaign finance case, continues to disclose inside information that offers promising new avenues for investigation.

And the man at the center of it all – Giuliani himself – has only doubled his efforts to use Ukraine as a baton in the 2020 elections.

The exact nature of how he started making contacts in Ukraine that could help him – and the extent to which this overlapped with his private counseling activities – remains unclear. Giuliani himself ignored requests from Congress for his testimony.

Thus, despite Philbin’s protests against the possession of information by the American people, any spectator would move away from this scandal with more questions than answers.

But here’s another perspective. Trump and his supporters have argued since the start of the indictment that all of this is a hysterical attempt to cover up real corruption: the position of Hunter Biden on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company and the abuse of his father’s alleged power to cancel an investigation into this enterprise.

Yet the impeachment trial offered the GOP its greatest chance to finally get to the bottom of Biden’s work in Ukraine and find out if his father was involved.

After all, with a majority of 53 seats, the Republicans probably had the vote to call young Biden as a witness and testify publicly.

So why didn’t they do it?

There is still information to be discovered, after all.