Trump’s legal team calls the “dangerous perversion” of the constitution in a legal overview

US President Donald Trump’s legal team claimed on Monday that he “did absolutely nothing wrong” and called the case against him thin and a “dangerous perversion of the constitution.”

The letter from Trump’s lawyers, submitted in favor of the arguments expected later this week in the Senate deposition process, offered the most detailed glimpse of the lines of defense that they intend to use against Democratic efforts to condemn the president and to put him out of office because of his dealings with Ukraine. It is intended as a counterbalance to a letter submitted by House Democrats two days ago, in which weeks of testimony from more than a dozen witnesses were summarized when setting out the case.

The 110-page White House submission shifted the tone toward a more legal response, but still turned away from Trump’s claim that he did nothing wrong and committed no crime – although deposition does not depend on a material violation of the law, but rather the more vague definition of “other high crimes and crimes” as laid down in the Constitution.

It says that the two articles of accusation against the president – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – do not amount to accusations of accusation. It claims that the accusation investigation focused on Trump’s request to the Ukrainian president to investigate the democratic rival Joe Biden.

“Instead, House Democrats were determined from the outset to find a way – anyhow – to corrupt the extraordinary power of deposition for use as a political tool to wipe out the outcome of the 2016 elections and to interfere with the 2020 elections, “explained Trump team wrote. “All of that is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate must condemn quickly and roundly.”

“Absurdist position”

The prosecution team of home managers was expected to spend another day on Capitol Hill preparing for the trial, which will be highly secured. Prior to the submission, the prosecutors arrived on Capitol Hill to visit the Senate Chamber. Opening arguments are expected within a few days after a debate about rules.

The brief explanation of the White House argues that the accusation articles adopted by the House are “structurally inadequate” because they charge for multiple acts, creating “a menu of options” as possible reasons for conviction.

Please note: what to expect in Trump’s deposition against Senate.

The deposition process of US President Donald Trump starts Tuesday. This is what you should pay attention to when the US Senate meets. 02:06

The Trump team claims that the constitution requires senators to agree “on the specific basis for conviction” and that there is no way to ensure that senators agree on what acts are worthy of removal. Senior administrative officials argued that similar inaccuracy in the articles applied to the multi-part article of allegation of perjury in the Bill Clinton deposition process in 1999.

They accused Democrats of watering the standards of accusation, an argument that reflected the case that was done on Sunday by one of Trump’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, who claimed that a series of accusations should be “criminal behavior.”

That claim was rejected by scientists and democrat Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House’s intelligence commission, called it an “absurd position.”