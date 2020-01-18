Trump’s legal team launches charges against allegations in a 6-page document

Donald Trump’s legal team on Saturday issued a resolute rejection of the House of Representatives’ accusation of him, proclaiming the President’s innocence, and calling charges against him a “dangerous attack” on Americans.

In a six-page document released on Saturday, Trump’s lawyers for the first time formally addressed the merits of the two accusation articles – abuse of power and obstruction by Congress – approved by the Democratic-led House at the end of last year.

The two articles, intended to put Trump out of office, form the basis of a trial that will start seriously on Tuesday in the Senate controlled by the Republicans.

“We are strong in the legal field. The president has done nothing wrong and we believe this will be confirmed in this process,” said one of three sources close to the Trump legal team who informed reporters of a conference call about the content of the document.

At the same time, the House Democrats intended to reveal their legal strategy to claim that he should be released from office. Trump played Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.

The Trump accusation reaction will say that the case against the president is “nothing more than a dangerous attack on the American people” and their voting rights, the sources said.

Note: What makes the process of depositing the senate different from a normal court case?

Joseph Moreno, a former prosecutor from the Ministry of Justice, says Republicans will control many things during the process of depositing the senate. 01:18

The document will claim that the articles of deposition violate the US constitution and cause permanent damage, they said.

Trump is being charged with office abuse for putting pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former vice-president Joe Biden, and has hindered Congress in investigating his behavior.

Trump has denied misconduct and accused Democrats of a party-centered attempt to undo his 2016 election victory.

The Senate trial is unlikely to lead to Trump’s expulsion, since no Republican senators have expressed support for this.

The Trump lawyers claimed in their document that Trump always acted with full constitutional legal authority, the sources said.