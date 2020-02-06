Trump’s Middle East plan will die before he does: Iran leader

Tehran – Iran’s highest leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, predicted on Wednesday that Donald Trump would survive the US President’s controversial proposals for an Israeli-Palestinian peace.

“This plan will surely not work and it will die before Trump,” said Khamenei at a meeting in Tehran on the occasion of the Islamic Revolution in February 1979, in which the US-backed Shah was overthrown.

“The Americans have been negotiating with the Zionists about something they don’t own,” Khamenei said in a speech on state television.

“We believe that the Palestinian militant organizations will rise and the resistance will continue,” he said, adding that Iran believes it is a duty to support Palestinian groups.

Ali Akbar Velayati, who advises Khamenei on foreign policy issues, rejected the peace proposals presented on January 28 to “sell and destroy Muslim land.”

The US plan, which was unveiled in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and largely supports Israel, was rejected by the Palestinians, the Arab League, and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation.

It gives the Jewish state full control of the controversial city of Jerusalem and gives it the green light to annex important parts of the occupied West Bank, including the strategic Jordan Valley.