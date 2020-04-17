Trump’s New States Guidelines Aim to Reopen Parts of the United States to Remove Coronavir Restrictions – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump plans on Thursday to issue new guidelines to states aimed at easing restrictions on social distance and reopening parts of the country as the United States struggles with the economic downturn in the coronavirus pandemic.

States must adhere to certain “medical metrics” before they can feel safe from reopening in accordance with instructions given by senior government officials. Officials did not provide details on the metrics, but stressed that they are “recommendations” and offer flexibility to CEOs and local leaders.

The president has said some states could lift the restrictions, send people back to work and open schools ahead of current guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus on May 1st.

“It’s very exciting. It’s been a horrible time to see such death and destruction,” Trump said Wednesday in a working group briefing.

Trump and officials have said it is imperative to revive an economy that has died last month due to record unemployment claims and sharp falls in the stock market.

The president and his aides also stressed their desire to start the economy “safely.” One of the guidelines states that states and cities must ensure that they have sufficient hospital capacity to receive coronavirus patients before reopening.

The announcement comes after Trump made several calls in recent days with business executives and lawyers to help determine how the economy can be restarted. The president had originally said he would set up a “working group” to look into continuing the guidelines on social exclusion, but instead appointed more than 100 industry leaders who he said would join the “economic recovery industry groups” described by the White House. It was unclear exactly what their role would be.

The White House also announced Thursday that 65 senators and 32 members of the House will serve as part of the Open Up America Again convention group. The president and members of his administration spoke with lawmakers on Thursday to discuss plans to relaunch the economy, as well as many issues, including small business relief, the medical supply chain, and mental health.

R Ind. Senate Mike Braun said the president outlined pretty basic rules for how the country will reopen a call from senators on Thursday afternoon, showing that decisions can be made not only at the state level, but also by the county administration. at the state level as well.

“The other half is going to be a little more, I think you want to take some risk of reopening and the other half wants to make sure the insurance is stronger mainly through testing,” Braun said, adding that while he admits more testing the Earth shouldn’t “trust it 100% to start reopening “.

Company executives and some elected officials have told Trump that they should not start restarting the economy until more national tests are done for the coronavirus so experts can monitor the spread of the virus and detect new hot spots.

Some of Trump’s own experts warn that premature reopening will lead to more spikes in coronavirus cases just when the epidemic seems to be shrinking.

According to documents obtained by the U.S. TODAY, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that reopening the nation will require a huge capacity to study, monitor, and treat people for the virus.

While Trump has been discussing with central bank governors who has the authority to impose re-attempts, administrators made it clear on Thursday that the “shortage” will end with the governors.

“They are special to every governor in every state,” one official said. “They’re taking the lead here.”

Trump discussed “Opening up America Again” guidelines and metrics during a conference call with CEOs on Thursday afternoon and said he would announce the guidelines at a White House Task Force briefing on Thursday night.

Some executives, lawmakers and skeptics have said that restarting too soon will lead to a spike in coronavirus cases. According to government officials, the proposed guidelines will support physicians who have worked with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, including Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Arts.

Birx told reporters on Wednesday in nine states with less than 1,000 cases and less than 30 new cases a day.

While some Republicans have indicated their readiness to begin reopening the country for business, Democrats expressed concern about the need for large-scale testing before such a change.

Braun pointed out one Republican, R-Penn., Senate Pat Toomey told the president that the plan must be a “tailor-made” and “not one size fits all” approach. “President Trump basically said,‘ Yeah, that’s a great idea. It will be part of what I set. ‘ “

A member of the congressional group, a mixed Mark Warner, D-Va., Who advises Trump on a coronavirus response, said restarting the country too early could also hurt companies themselves in the long run.

“A busy, haphazard reopening threatens not only the loss of lives but also the damage to our economy,” he said.

Although the guidelines are addressed to governors, officials said city and county leaders can also use the guidelines to make decisions about their own community.