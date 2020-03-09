Trump’s NYT war, Tharoor gets odd greetings, Ganguly hails Jay Shah on women’s cricket present

US President Donald Trump at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington | Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg

New Delhi: Aside from the occasional tweets about Women’s Day, Twitter was its standard contentious, impolite and disagreeable self. US President Donald Trump was contacting out ‘fake news’, Congress and BJP have been fast paced actively playing the blame-sport, and film director Anurag Kashyap wasn’t obtaining anything related to Primary Minister Narendra Modi.

1st up, however, accountable governance: Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa shares crucial data about coronavirus and earnestly appeals for quiet in Assam.

Corona 3: So much, 5 tests carried out and all are negative. Even partner of American tourist is claimed to be detrimental. Enchantment to all in #Assam not to panic and notice all protocols which include individual cleanliness. With your cooperation, we will safely and securely sail through these turbulent situations.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 8, 2020

Is consensual spanking satisfactory? Rangoli Chandel finds herself in a dilemma, as she reveals sister Kangana Ranaut’s stance on ‘thappads’. Deliver some popcorn, you’re going to appreciate this thread.

Cont) I questioned Kangana she claimed she will almost certainly demolish anyone who slaps her but she likes when her associate spanks her, I was baffled I asked what is spanking? She stated it’s like a slap only but not on confront cheek but on butt cheek …. oh!! Now I am even extra bewildered 🥺🥺🥺

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

Has director Anurag Kashyap sworn to trash any and almost everything about PM Modi? Here, he concerns Modi’s cancelled vacation to Bangladesh, even while coronavirus is a quite respectable explanation.

झूठ 👇🏼 https://t.co/PRraPoUeNi

— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 9, 2020

President Trump launches but a further scathing assault on his sworn enemy — US newspaper The New York Periods — and talks as however he has currently won the presidential elections thanks in November.

The New York Moments is an humiliation to journalism. They had been a useless paper right before I went into politics, and they will be a useless paper immediately after I leave, which will be in 5 many years. Pretend Information is the Enemy of the folks!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

Congress chief Srivatsa YB gives Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a piece of his thoughts for making an attempt to pin the Sure Financial institution crisis on the UPA government.

FM Nirmala can hold lying & blaming the Congress with the support of Media

But can the FM set out the listing who acquired the fraud financial loans?

Yes Bank gave a enormous ₹1 lakh+ cr in financial loans btw Mar 2017 – Mar 2019

Economic climate is collapsing & Propaganda is shedding out to Specifics.#YesBankBJPScam

— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) March 8, 2020

A pleasant and fitting birthday wish to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor by quizmaster Pleasure Bhattacharjya.

Happy birthday @ShashiTharoor. I needed to have your way with terms but I before long realized that it is futile to attempt to indoctrinate a superannuated canine with revolutionary maneuvers. And made the decision that It was fruitless to endure lacrimation in excess of precipitately departed lacteal fluid

— Pleasure Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 9, 2020

Tharoor’s colleague Shama Mohamed, Congress Nationwide Media panelist, was sensation considerably less type toward him. She was not satisfied about his simply call to sign a petition that needs menstrual depart for gals at workplaces.

Why should ladies have Menstrual go away? We are robust more than enough to get the job done , run , work out & do whichever a person does at his office even though we have our menstrual cycle! https://t.co/fjLGH3XuGe

— Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) March 8, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was all about equality this Global Women’s Day, but journalist Seema Goswami pointed out a huge gap in his situation.

Remind me once again – how several females are there in your Cabinet? https://t.co/a42LdTPOk9

— Seema Goswami (@seemagoswami) March 8, 2020

Following Saturday Night time Are living, American comedy sketch present, saw actress Kate McKinnon’s wonderful effectiveness as Hillary Clinton, she’s back again with an Elizabeth Warren impersonation that Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can’t support but take pleasure in.

alright this is legendary

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2020

Irfan Pathan could possibly be a cricketer, but appears to be like his son is much more fascinated in boxing as a activity. Verify him out with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

#Imran did not realise what he did 🤭 he will when he grows up… #boxing @sachin_rt paji😇 pic.twitter.com/RL81yBoYmX

— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 8, 2020

A proud Indian men’s cricket captain Virat Kohli lent his guidance to the Indian women’s staff, following devastating loss to Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup last.

Proud of all the attempts set in by the Indian Women’s Cricket Workforce during their #T20WorldCup marketing campaign. I am self-confident that you girls will bounce again stronger than at any time. 🙌 @BCCIWomen

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2020

Previous cricketer and recent BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, also extended assist, even though also congratulating the BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah. What’s women’s day with no thumping the backs of some men, much too, suitable?

Very well accomplished the Women’s team @bcci @JayShah .. Two back to back Globe Cup finals .. but we dropped .. u we’re tremendous .. we will get there someday .. like the team and players

— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 8, 2020

