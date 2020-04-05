Trump’s oil diplomacy is likely to be destroyed, so prepare $ 10 a barrel

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo (left), Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman (center) and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (right) attend the OPEC-JMMC meeting in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on September 12, 2019.

This story is being published together with OilPrice.com.

The optimism of analysts and the media today that the cessation of the ongoing OPEC + oil price squabble is imminent is completely unjustified. The ongoing oil market volatility, the battle between leading producers for market share, the logistical impossibility to force a reduction in US production, and the destruction of sustainable demand caused by COVID-19 are not problems that can be resolved by the OPEC meeting. Immediately following Trump’s latest OPEC twitter attack, Saudi Arabia and Russia issued critical statements about the impact and influence of the US president on the issue. While Putin and Mohammed bin Salman are reluctant to bash Trump, the real power when it comes to the oil market does not lie with the US President. Tweet by Trump claiming that MBS and Putin will approve a reduction in production of 10+ million barrels per day not only shows an overestimation of their own strength in the two countries, but also shows a lack of knowledge of underlying market fundamentals and the current destruction of demand worldwide. . As stated by former US president George W. Bush during his election campaign, which did not end well as we know, the “stupid economy” is important in the end. Tweets and Trump’s general approach to this problem shows that he and his government are not connected with reality. Even if the Saudi-Russian combination would cut 10 million barrels per day, the reaction of oil prices would be minimal and very short. Today, leading oil market experts such as Vitol, Trafigura and Goldman Sachs warn of a total destruction of demand for 20 million barrels per day or more. When looking at cuts in global refinery operations, we have reached the level of -17 million barrels per day or more. Downstream companies reduce all production because demand from industry and consumers worldwide collapses. Lockouts in more than half the world have a large impact, hurting demand for oil, gas and other types of energy. Cutting 10+ million bpd of production is not a real solution and can even cause the market to react negatively. When production cuts fail to make oil prices rise, fears in the market could reach historical highs, causing oil prices to fall to levels below $ 10 a barrel in the coming weeks.

The upcoming “OPEC + and Friends” meeting will be very complicated. There is a very real possibility of a meeting failing because the target set is completely unclear. Saudi Arabia, possibly supported by Abu Dhabi, is holding an emergency meeting, not only OPEC + members but from all oil-producing countries. That means, at least according to Western media, the US is invited and is likely to attend. In inviting the US, it appears that Saudi Arabia has mentioned Trump’s bluster because by attending the meeting, Washington would implicitly state that the possibility of a production reduction agreement would include the US. When looking at the US upstream oil and gas sector, there is one thing you can do. countries without any analysis …. Washington and the US oil and gas operators are not on the same page. Suggestions that Washington can control or even force U.S. oil to cut production, even by law, is ridiculous and will end up in a huge legal battle. Even if only Texas representatives were present, oil companies would not be able to comply, not in US oil and gas DNA to work together at the international level. A free market economy is the cornerstone of the U.S. community and business

The second big threat at Monday’s meeting was that Saudi Arabia seemed not at all sure that they needed to change their tactics at this time. Its targets are targeted to regain market share, forcing Russia to participate and bring non-OPEC producers like the US to its knees to work well. Some Saudi officials have stated that they are willing to discuss the new agreement but only on condition that the potential for production cuts will be on the shoulders of all, not only Saudi Arabia, Russia and the UAE. In this case – Trump’s request for a reduction of more than 10 million barrels per day from Russia and Saudi Arabia is unrealistic, to say the least.

Russia’s position, until now, is still unclear. While Putin still acts as if he doesn’t need to worry, the Russian oligarchy and the Russian leader are happy to debate whatever options are on the table. For Russia, the current position taken by Trump is seen as an opportunity to get some prizes from the US immediately. Russia might consider cooperating with the US if Washington agrees to end Russian sanctions. But that is not important for Moscow as strong relations with Riyadh and OPEC going forward. Future opportunities with Saudi Arabia are more attractive to Putin than positive relations with a President who may not be re-elected this year.

While all eyes will be on Washington, Riyadh and Moscow in the coming days, there is a fourth group that will be vital at Monday’s meeting. To achieve a reduction of 10 million barrels per day, OPEC must convince all other oil-producing countries to contribute. At present, convincing large numbers of independent countries to join these efforts seems unrealistic. Countries such as Libya, Iran, Iraq, Brazil and Canada, may not agree at this time to cut production. This is another reason that the OPEC meeting is likely to fail on Monday.

The real fear for the market today is sentiment and hope. After Trump’s tweet citing a cut of 10-15 million barrels per day, oil prices have surged and anything less than that will be seen as a failure. After what appeared to be a quiet weekend for the energy market, Monday’s failure with a lot of media attention will likely make the market a frenzy. This fear, combined with the continued destruction of demand can be a serious problem for the oil market next week.

With this in mind, the short-term rational approach of OPEC + should be, especially for Riyadh and Moscow, not to move at all. Don’t increase production, stand on the dock and watch non-OPEC US flakes and VLCC fill oil storage to the brim. If OPEC + cuts without the help of other countries, it will lose leverage in the future and the market will also fall. By doing nothing, Saudi Arabia and Russia can maintain the illusion that reducing production from OPEC + will save the market.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com